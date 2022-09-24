Sharon finally got the best of Wilmington on the Greyhounds’ home field.
The Tigers built an early lead and pulled away for a 33-14 District 10, Region 3-2A/3A victory over Wilmington.
The Greyhounds were 11-0 against Sharon at Wilmington. The Tigers had tasted victory before at Greyhounds Stadium. However, it was in the District 10 playoffs against a different opponent.
Jayveerh White scored first for Sharon on an 8-yard run in the first quarter. Sharon (2-1 league, 3-2 overall) snared another 24-yard run to go unanswered in the first quarter, 14-0.
Sharon had another two-yard run into the end zone in the second quarter. The Tigers posted a total of 329 rushing yards in the game.
Tyler Mikulin broke into the end zone on a 5-yard run to score Wilmington’s first touchdown in the third quarter. Mikulin produced 76 total rushing yards for the Greyhounds (2-2, 3-2).
Sharon responded with a touchdown of its own in the third with a 32-yard pass from Mikey Rodriques to end the quarter, 27-7.
Isaac Friday started off the fourth quarter for Sharon with a 30-yard run for a touchdown. Tuff McConahy threw a 31-yard pass to Davis Phanco for a Wilmington touchdown to close out the game.
McConahy had 107 passing yards for the Greyhounds.
Wilmington visits Farrell (2-0, 3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a pivotal region encounter.
