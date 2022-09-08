The Wilmington High football team secured its first victory of the season Friday against Greensville in the last 13 seconds of the game.
The player making the major block to allow Wilmington’s Ben Miller to score that touchdown was left tackle Rocky Serafino.
Serafino’s leadership on the offensive line helped lead the Greyhounds to a 14-7 District 10, Class 2A conference victory over Greensville. Wilmington lost the opener to Sharpsville.
“We were all very excited, we’ve been working hard,” Serafino said of the victory. “That was a tough loss against Sharpsville, so we just wanted to get that losing taste out of our mouth and get back on the board. It felt great. Those close games, it’s something else.”
For his efforts, Serafino was named Lawrence County Lineman of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“While Ben (Miller) did a great job running the ball in, Rocky Serafino was really the key block on that play,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “He was the point of attack block on that play and he really did a good job getting to his guy and getting a lot of movement to open that hole for Ben. We had two rushers over 100 yards the other night and a big reason why was Rocky. We really kept going behind Rocky on some of the key plays. Time and time again he took his guy, he created great movement and moved them off the ball. I thought Rocky was very physical, very relentless all night long. It was a huge key to why we opened those holes.
“Specifically to Rocky, he’s really a special combination for a lineman. He’s just got great feet, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’s aggressive but he’s got the coordination and quickness with the footwork. He’s really got all the tools to be a special lineman and as far as the mental piece he really has developed as the leader of our offensive line.”
Aside from the offensive line, Serafino also plays as a defensive end.
“I thought our defense played great. Our secondary has improved so much,” Serafino said. “Our linebackers, defensive line have been doing a great job all year. We’ve been doing great at forcing teams to punt the ball. I definitely think our secondary improved tremendously. Our defensive line got so much better at shedding blocks and our tackling got a lot better since then.”
Phillian credits Serafino as the one who brought the Greyhounds’ (1-1) offensive line together.
“To me, when you look at a football team and you break down the different units, offensive line, receivers, defensive backs, linebackers. I think that the unit on the team that is oftentimes the closest is the offensive line,” Phillian said. “At least I believe it’s that way on successful football teams and I believe our line is gelling, they’re coming together, they’re growing as one. The impact for Rocky is he deserves the credit there. Rocky is a guy who brings people together. He’s got a positive energy that’s contagious. He’s got a positive enthusiasm that’s contagious.
“That’s the way that you motivate people, you be positive and you bring them together. Watching Rocky bring that line together — when you talk just the five offensive lineman — it’s a line that doesn’t have one senior on it. Watching Rocky take the lead on that, take the bull by the horns and pull these guys together, that’s been something that’s made an impact on me.”
A son of Dawn and Brian Serafino, the junior lineman also plays baseball and has shown an interest in playing on the diamond when he decides on a college, according to Phillian.
Serafino praised Phillian.
“He’s an incredible coach and even better role model. I love him,” Serafino said. “He’s just a great coach, you’ll never see anyone work harder than him.”
Serafino is one of 11 juniors on the Wilmington roster.
“They’ve been doing a great job leading us,” Serafino said of the seniors. “Not only them, but our juniors have been doing a great job. All of us have been playing together since we were nine years old. We’re just together; a great group to play with.”
What does Serafino think the driving force that will lead to the Greyhounds’ success this year on the gridiron?
“Just our togetherness,” he said. “We play as one and no one wants to let each other down. We play for each other.”
Serafino believes there is an emphasis on Wilmington’s offensive line.
“We just got to outwork people because we run the ball a lot. We just got to outwork them and get in the way and move them. We’ve been improving everyday,” Serafino said of the offensive line. “We just keep getting better. I always think we can take the next level but I think we’ve been doing good for where we are right now.”
With the first victory of season under Wilmington’s belt, Serafino now thinks the key to defeating Mercer on Friday is simply increasing physicality on the football field.
“Just being more physical than (Mercer). I think that’s what we need to get better at, being more physical,” Serafino said. “We just got great coaches that get us pumped up. We just motivate each other to keep going.”
