Celebrating Senior Night prior to the season opener is part of the new normal living amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But whether early September or late October, Wilmington High football team's 16 seniors celebrated in style.
Senior Darren Miller manufactured a game-high nine-carry, 163-yard rushing performance with three touchdowns and classmates Ethan Susen and Mason Reed recorded scores of their own, as the Greyhounds blanked Greenville, 48-0, in the Region 2 opener for both teams Saturday night.
At Greyhounds Stadium, the season may be out of sync owing to the coronavirus restrictions and lifestyle changes, but Wilmington's offense executed in mid-season form.
The Greyhounds' ground game generated 359 yards rushing and Wilmington went for 446 overall –– on only 42 plays from scrimmage.
"I thought the boys did a great job," Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. "One of the things we're so fortunate is to have so many guys as returning starters. I think due to the COVID situation we didn't have as much practice time, especially during camp week with school starting. But I think that experience really paid dividends (Saturday) night, that these guys were able to operate so efficiently with less practice time and less preparation than we normally have coming into game one."
Miller had 29-, 31- and 41-yard scoring sprints. Susen scored from four yards out in the first quarter then added a 45-yard third-quarter interception return for a touchdown.
Late in the fourth quarter, Michel Chrastina cashed in on a 15-yard scoring sprint. Wilmington led 35-0 at halftime.
Up next for Wilmington is the first of two games against Farrell in a home-and-home regular-season series in the reconfigured District 10, Region 2. Wilmington is the four-time reigning D-10 Class 2A champion, while Farrell has won five consecutive District 10 Class 1A crowns. Last year, Wilmington beat the Steelers, 40-0, before as Farrell then ripped off 14 straight wins and claimed the state championship gold medal.
Shenango 25, Union 12
Senior Reis Watkins ran for 212 yards on 30 carries as the Wildcats christened the new turf at Frank Bongivengo Field at Glenn "Pop" Johnston Stadium in a Big Seven Conference game.
Shenango opened up a two-score lead before Union's Jackson Clark returned a fumble on a punt return for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6. Watkins found Ryan Lenhart on a pass for the teams' third touchdown to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
Union's Anthony Stanley had a short return on a blocked punt for a touchdown, while the Shenango defense then forced the Scotties into two safeties for the final score.
For more on both stories, see Monday's print edition of the New Castle News for full coverage of both games.
Ed Farrell, of The (Sharon) Herald, contributed to this report.
