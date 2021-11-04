Ben Ruby was a freshman during the 2018 season when he played in the WPIAL playoffs for Mohawk.
Now, as a senior, he arrives to the playoffs again, one final time.
“My boys from the 2018 season, they taught me a lot,” Ruby said. “To be honest, when I first came into the game I was a little skeptical if I was going to stay, but getting to know those boys and learning a lot more about the game, they taught me a lot, and they just taught me so much throughout those two years that I was with them.
“I’ve come a long ways from playing with them. I’ve come along to actually applying those skills and putting them out on the field...now we’re back.”
It was in that sophomore season that not only his teammates took interest in Ruby, but the coaches as well.
“He didn’t play any youth football or junior high football, so he was a complete unknown to me when he showed up on the football field for practice one day,” Warriors coach Tim McCutcheon said. “The coaches seen him and just looking at how physical he looked and some of the athletic talent he was showing up there kind of caught us all off guard.
“When we did get him he was raw having no prior experience at all, so from his sophomore year to now, the jump is unbelievable.”
The son of Sara and Dan Ruby, Ruby plays defensive line for Mohawk and attributes his speed as one of his strengths for the playoffs.
“I’m a bigger guy with some speed, I have a little bit of speed compared to other lineman,” Ruby said. “I’m bigger and smaller in certain ways and faster for how big I am, so I think that’s one of my strongest feats going in.”
The Warriors (5-5) ended their conference season last Friday with a 33-7 victory over Ellwood City Lincoln. Mohawk’s defense allowed the Wolverines to score only once at the end of the game.
“Our D line’s been strong all year, they’ve actually been one of our strengths, Ben being one of them,” McCutcheon said. “Ben had never started for us prior to this year and he’s just had a monster year. There’s been quite a few games where he was extremely hard for the opponents to block and we go against some high-quality lines in this conference.”
Ruby has made 28 tackles this season, only seven of those come from assists.
“He’s had a real consistent year. He’s a big, strong kid that really put his mind to it in the offseason. He was going to hit the weight room hard and it’s really shown up on film this year,” McCutcheon said.
Ruby is open to the idea of playing football in college, but hasn’t looked that far ahead yet. He plans on playing baseball for Mohawk in the upcoming season in the catcher and outfield positions, but as of now, the priority is the football playoffs.
“I want to see everyone do their job and get it done correctly,” Ruby said. “We have certain guys that have to block in order for our other certain guys to get to the backfield, I feel that if the guys up front do their jobs I feel like the guys in the backfield can do their jobs.”
The Warriors end their two-year hiatus from the WPIAL playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Chartiers-Houston (7-1) for a Class 2A matchup.
“I think we’ve all started working together better, we’re all on the same page now,” Ruby said. “Our entire defense is just working better and all on the same page and out there we have fun, during each game, when stuff goes wrong on the field we fix it.
“Honestly, I’m kind of nervous, kind of excited, a bunch of different mixed emotions are running through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.