ROCHESTER — The Shenango High football team came up short in an away game against Rochester on Friday.
The Wildcats suffered a 22-8 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference loss to Rochester.
Rochester’s Parker Lyons had a 15-yard pass to Duke Mullins to grab the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. A three-yard rush by Lyons into the end zone for the two-point conversion gave the Rams (2-0 conference, 3-1 overall) an 8-0 lead after one period.
The Wildcats (0-2, 0-5) responded in the second quarter with Sam Myers throwing a 17-yard pass to Hunter Lively for the touchdown. Myers had a total of 46 passing yards in the game and Lively led Shenango in rushing with 78 yards.
Shenango’s Landyn Albertini broke through the Rams’ defensive line on a two-point conversion to tie the game.
Lyons found Mullins open again for a 13-yard pass to add the final touchdown of the first half.
In the third quarter, Shenango punted the ball only to have Rochester’s Antonio Laure score the last touchdown of the game on a 64-yard return.
The Rams put up a total of 202 rushing yards to Shenango’s 115.
Shenango is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Northgate.
