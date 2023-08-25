Lights. Scoreboard. Action.
The time for practice and preparation is finally over. High schools are ready to take the field for real, starting Friday night.
Seven total games highlight the Week Zero docket around Lawrence County. Two of those contests are set to boot on Saturday night.
Three county schools will open at home Friday night and one more will entertain a county foe on Saturday.
Once again, Lawrence County has a defending district champion. This year, it’s Union High.
Last year, five schools from the county reached the postseason.
UNIVERSITY PREP AT NEW CASTLE, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonsection matchup.
Last year, the Red Hurricane finished with a 1-9 record. New Castle won the opener, 49-0, over Summit Academy. The rest of the season was a bumpy ride for coach Stacy Robinson and his squad. Robinson is entering his second season at the helm.
“They are excited,” Robinson said of his team. “They’ve been going at each other for quite some time, spring and summer. Now it’s time to see a different opponent with the lights and scoreboard on.
“This is the opening game. If they’re not excited, shame on them. We did some good things in our scrimmage against Sharon. There was a lot of things we have to improve on quick, fast and in a hurry.”
The Panthers, a City League squad, went 3-6 last year. University Prep was eliminated in the City League semifinals by Allderdice.
Senior Daniel Cain scored 11 touchdowns last year for University Prep, four of which came on special teams.
“They’re a formidable opponent,” Robinson said. “They’re very quick and they have good football players.
“It’s going to be a tough test right off the bat.”
Malik Jefferson and Kyrell Harris are key returnees for the ‘Canes. Jefferson rushed for 280 yards with four touchdowns last year, while Harris threw for 844 yards with 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
“They’re eager to show what they’ve got,” Robinson said. “We have one football and I have to make sure I get it in their hands.
“We have to eliminate turnovers and be fundamentally sound in all aspects of the game. That doesn’t change from week to week.”
Last year, the ‘Canes opened with a 49-0 win over Summit Academy. New Castle is looking to start strong once again in the opener.
“University Prep is a good football team out of the City League. They have a lot to prove,” Robinson said. “It’s a big game right off the bat for us. We have to be ready for it.”
LAUREL AT NEW BRIGHTON, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference clash.
The Spartans return just one starter — Keegan O’Brien — from last year’s team that finished 9-2.
Ben Hennon rolled up 284 rushing yards on 22 totes for Laurel with five touchdowns last season. He figures to be the team’s feature back.
The Lions are coming off an 0-10 campaign, where they failed to score at least 14 points in any game. New Brighton’s defense also struggled last year, surrendering 48 markers a game.
SHENANGO AT OUR LADY OF THE SACRED HEART, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference affair.
The Wildcats missed the playoffs last year and finished 2-8.
Quarterback Sam Patton returns to guide the Shenango offense. Patton amassed 378 yards and eight touchdowns last year, while throwing for 784 yards with five scores and nine interceptions.
The Chargers made the WPIAL playoffs last year in Class 1A.
SHARPSVILLE AT WILMINGTON, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a District 10, Region 3-2A contest.
The Greyhounds had a down year last season, finishing just 3-7. Wilmington did reach the District 10 playoffs, falling to Mercyhurst Prep, 21-14, in the first round. The Greyhounds ended the year on a six-game losing streak.
Greyhounds quarterback Tuff McConahy transferred to Girard (Ohio) after last season.
The Blue Devils rolled to a 23-0 season-opening win over Wilmington last year.
Sharpsville finished 9-3 last year, falling to Farrell in the District 10, Class 2A championship game, 26-0.
Blue Devils quarterback Caullin Summers, a senior, threw for 2,159 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 847 yards and 13 scores.
BRENTWOOD AT ELLWOOD CITY, 7 P.M. FRIDAY
This is a nonconference encounter.
The Wolverines fashioned a 2-8 record last year in Dan Bradley’s first season at the helm. Ellwood City Lincoln will play eight of its 10 games at home this year. Last year, Ellwood City’s home games were forced to be played on the road for the first portion of the year because the new turf was not finished.
The first Wolverines win last year — a 46-6 decision over Carlynton — snapped a 27-game losing streak.
Ellwood City’s last appearance in the WPIAL playoffs came in 2011.
Wolverines returnees Chris Smiley and Elijah Palmer-McCane figure to play key roles for the team this year. Smiley threw for 940 yards with five touchdown passes a season ago. Palmer-McCane ranked fourth in the county in rushing, rolling up 1,160 yards with 13 touchdowns.
The Spartans were 4-6 last year.
MOHAWK AT UNION, 6 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a nonconference matchup.
Both teams reached the playoffs last year. They were scheduled to meet in the opener last year, but the game was canceled.
The Scotties are the defending WPIAL Class 1A champs and PIAA runners-up. They finished 12-4 last year.
“They’re the defending WPIAL champs and state finalist. I know they’re picked to repeat,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said of Union. “They bring a lot of their key players back from last year. We have our hands full.”
The Warriors compiled a 4-5 mark last year, falling in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs to McGuffey.
“Mohawk is a double-A playoff team with a lot of returning starters,” said second-year Scotties coach Kim Niedbala. “Their quarterback is back. They have a couple of good skill receivers, a tailback, some good linemen. This will be a tough challenge for us.”
The Scotties have a target on their back that comes with defending a district title and reaching the state championship game. Niedbala noted his team will get everyone’s best shot.
“We can’t really worry about it; we have to take care of ourselves,” Niedbala said of being the hunted. “We have to take care of our team. This is a new team and we have to make our own identity.
“Nothing really matters until you get into conference play. You want to win them all and you want to play hard and compete every game.”
Union’s speed and athleticism won’t be a new challenge for Mohawk.
“You can’t simulate speed in practice,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve dealt with speed through the years in double-A. They have a couple of guys that are uniquely fast.
“I can’t mimic that in practice. It will be about our assignments and leverage. We’ll have to be perfect in our leverage and staying in our lanes.”
Both coaches pointed out what their respective team needs to do to be successful Saturday night.
“The keys are we have to contain their athletes,” McCutcheon said. “They’re loaded with speed all over the field. That’s a big test for us.
“If we contain that speed within reason, we’ll have a good shot. That’s our focus at this point. We want to start off on the right foot. Everyone plays to win every game and that’s the case this week.”
Said Niedbala, “The keys are always the same. We have to be able to hold on to the ball, create turnovers, make big plays and not give up big plays.”
NESHANNOCK AT SHARON, 7 P.M. SATURDAY
This is a nonconference battle. This game was originally scheduled for Friday, and The News just learned of its adjusted game day on Thursday.
The Lancers compiled an 11-2 ledger last year. Neshannock lost to Steel Valley in the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
Dom Cubellis (1 touchdown) and Braden Montgomery (121 yards rushing, 1 TD) are the Lancers’ top returnees in the backfield.
Sharon posted a 6-5 mark last year. The Tigers were ousted in the District 10 semifinals by Grove City, 22-21.
Sharon lost its starting quarterback and two leading rushers from last season’s team. The Tigers return three of their five starters on the offensive line.
Neshannock won last year’s matchup, 45-28. This is the second all-time meeting between the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.