New Castle challenged for a Parkway Conference title this fall.
Though it fell short in a head-to-head championship showdown with Aliquippa, the Red Hurricane enjoyed another trip to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. Devin Palmer, Matayo Savage, Mike Wells and Chris Hood were named to the Parkway’s all-conference first team. Hood was selected as the defensive player of the year as well.
Hood, a linebacker, was a defensive catalyst for New Castle.
“He had a spectacular season on both sides of the football. Defensively, he was our stopper. Teams in our league took note of how solid a player he is and what a dynamic player he is,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “When he is around the ball, the play is over. He has the athleticism and abilities to make big splash plays for us. He did it all defensively. To be named the defensive player of the year is big-time stuff. We are certainly excited for Chris. That’ll bode well for him in recruiting, hopefully, it’ll get him some more looks.”
Hood, a versatile senior, excelled in his first year starting at quarterback. He finished the season with 2,431 total yards — 1,094 rushing and 1,337 passing — and 15 touchdowns. He became the 14th player in WPIAL history to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in the same season.
“He’s the first guy to ever do that at New Castle. That’s a rare feat and it puts him in an elite group of athletes in our building,” Cowart said. “For him to be able to do something like that this year, really as a first-year starter at QB, what a great year for him. As good as he is as a football player, he is that good of a kid. He’s a great young man. We’re excited to see what the future holds for him. We will miss him, for sure.”
Palmer, a senior, earned first-team honors on the offensive line at tackle.
“He had a really great year. Devin sticks out like a sore thumb on the football field with how well he plays,” Cowart said. “Talking to the other coaches in the league, they keep asking, ‘Who is this No. 50?’ He was impressive in league play throughout the year. In our league, first-team honors are a big deal. We always say that, if you’re a first-teamer in our league, then you can start on any team in the league and our league has a team that won a state championship. So, those are great accolades for Devin and the rest of our guys.”
Savage, a sênior, earned first-team honors at tight end. He caught four passes for 46 yards, but two were for touchdowns. He added a 2-point conversion catch as well.
“What a great story he is. He played lineman for us the past two years and converted to tight end this year. He had a spectacular year,” Cowart said. “He is a great blocker and he came up with huge catches as year went on. He was probably underutilized. We struggled to get a connection with him early in the year. But, he and Chris really connected late in the year for a lot of big catches down the stretch for us. He was impactful in some really big games for us this year. That’s a well-earned spot for him.”
Wells, a senior, earned first-team honors at punter. Like Hood, he was an all-around threat for the ’Canes. However, a broken hand in a scrimmage game forced him to miss some regular-season games. He finished with 250 yards rushing, 100 yards passing and 489 yards receiving, which ranked second in the county. He scored nine touchdowns and passed for another.
“He earned first team at punter for the second year in a row,” Cowart said. “Everybody knows Mike is the best punter in the league. It’s common knowledge. He was incredibly impactful for us flipping the field this year. The distance and height he is able to put on the football when he punts it is amazing. That’s all part of being a great athlete.”
Wells signed to play football at Youngstown State University.
“He is so dynamic on both sides of the ball. That broken hand hobbled him a bit and that’s probably why he is not a first-teamer elsewhere. But he is a heck of an athlete and will be a great Division-I outside linebacker.”
New Castle overcame a 1-1 start in conference play to position itself to claim a share of the Parkway title. All it had to do was beat Aliquippa, the eventual WPIAL and PIAA champ, but the ’Canes lost to the Quips, like 13 other teams did this season. New Castle beat Highlands, 31-19, to open the playoffs, but dropped a 45-20 decision at Belle Vernon in the quarterfinals and finished 7-5 overall.
“I really was proud of the seniors and their mindset from the end of last season and into this year and everything they did that was good to put us back into that championship conversation,” Cowart said. “They had a great offseason, great work ethic and great demeanor. They had a great winter, great spring and summer and a dang good fall. Our success is certainly on those guys for their disposition.”
