MECHANICSBURG — The PIAA is moving forward with its normal fall sports season.
The governing body for Pennsylvania high school sports made the announcement at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heat acclimation training for football is scheduled to start as usual on Aug. 10 with the other sports beginning practice on Aug. 17.
"Our focus is the health and safety of student-athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics," the PIAA said in the statement. "Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day."
The PIAA said it is committed to providing a fall sports season, but will be flexible if conditions change.
The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which represents 18 schools with 17 in Pennsylvania, suspended its fall sports season through the end of the year Wednesday morning. The PSAC competes in the NCAA Division II.
(0) comments
