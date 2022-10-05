Shenango High’s Sam Patton, only a sophomore, is already assuming a veteran role as a quarterback according to coach Jimmy Graham.
“The sky’s the limit. I think athletic-wise he can do pretty much anything we ask him, run the ball, throw the ball, change plays at the line. We have complete trust in that,” Graham said of Patton. “As far as a leader in the huddle, and him being young, he’s one of the veterans, unfortunately, at a small school with a young team with 11, 12 freshman on there. Good leadership, he stays after practice most nights and gets here early. He does what he says he’s going to do and I think he sets a good example for the team.”
Patton was instrumental in picking up Shenango’s first win of the season in a 75-19 WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference victory against Northgate on Friday. Patton had nine carries totaling 221 yards with four touchdowns in the game.
“It definitely felt good, considering we’ve been struggling all year and just finally getting that first win of the season,” Patton said. “I feel like we can get the stone rolling now and we should be able to bounce back hopefully now. I like to thank my line for it. Without those guys I can’t do anything I did on Friday night. I give all my credit to them.”
For his efforts, Patton was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“I think offensively we kind of came together as a team a little bit on Friday night,” Graham said of the victory over Northgate. “That was our first game having everyone dress. We actually had a healthy full team ready to go. They executed well, the line blocked well, really moved the line of scrimmage which obviously contributes to (Sam’s) successful game.”
The lingering injuries for the Wildcats doesn’t exclude Patton as he was out of action for a couple of games due to an injury.
“I had a bad ankle sprain. It’s feeling good,” Patton said. “I went to physical therapy in Union with Mike (Garrastazu). I have to give all my credit to him for getting me back in shape.”
“I think he’s pretty close to 100 percent. The injuries don’t quite hurt as bad when you win; they don’t linger as long,” Graham said. “He missed a couple of games and it’s been a lingering injury probably from the summer that got retweaked a couple of times. He’s a tough kid and if he can play he’ll be on the field. We trust in what he says he is in his health. Definitely a leader for the offense and we lean on him a lot.”
A son of Susan and David Patton, the sophomore quarterback said his influences in football are his father and also his older brother, Will Patton.
“My dad, since I was a young child he’s been putting the ball in my hands. Just that bond we’ve had since I’ve been growing up and especially my brother, too,” Patton said. “We’ve always been competitive and when I get that drive I feel like it’s mainly from those two and just being able to compete since I was little because I’d always get my butt kicked by Will.”
Sam Patton is no stranger to the quarterback position. He has been playing that position since he started in third grade.
“I’ve played since third grade,” Sam Patton said. “I started (playing quarterback) since the third grade. In middle school, I switched to running back for seventh and eighth grade and they moved me back (to quarterback) freshman year.”
Sam Patton had one pass in the Northgate game that was completed for 32 yards.
“I definitely like them both,” Patton said on if he prefers passing or rushing. “I feel like rushing’s probably been my favorite my whole life. Just being able to run the ball is a lot of fun. I love it.”
Graham said the game against Northgate finally got to show off Patton’s speed.
“It was good to see him get out in space and accelerate a little bit. We haven’t had that opportunity this year to get down field and show our speed a little bit,” Graham said. “He managed the offense real well, I don’t believe we had any turnovers which is always good in conference games. I think he played really well and you’ve got to build off of it. That’s where we’re at in the season — have a good game but get better the next game.”
There are still room for improvements on the team according to Patton.
“I think we still got a decent amount of stuff to work on, defense,” Sam Patton said. “I’ve got to do better things too myself but I think if we can fix all the little things we should be a pretty good team and cause some problems for other teams in the 1A.”
After the first victory of the season, Sam Patton thinks that win can help create some momentum for the Wildcats (1-2 conference, 1-5 overall).
“I feel like we definitely got a chip on our shoulder now a little bit. We just feel good now because that first win is key for us,” Patton said. “Considering our three nonconference games, they were tough games and starting out on Rochester and Union. We just got to get going now and hopefully keep that going into South Side this week.”
Sam Patton said being in a leadership position like quarterback doesn’t pressure him. What makes a good quarterback according to Patton?
“A key leader...being able to lead the guys that is definitely the main thing for me,” he said. “Without a group you can’t lead and nobody can listen to you or look up to someone whenever you’re in bad situations.
“I think a key thing for me and other guys is just being able to lead the group through all of the injuries and stuff. Injuries can play a big role in a 1A school like us with low numbers so we just got to figure out how to bounce back and do us.”
Patton has some short- and long-term goals on the gridiron.
“Staying focused and progressively getting better throughout my years,” Patton said of his goals. “That’s a key for me and just being able to lead the guys. The end goal is to win a WPIAL at Shenango because it’s never been done here in football.”
Graham praised Sam Patton.
“I think his personality fits right in with us as a team and a staff,” Graham said. “Great student in the classroom, don’t have to worry about anything like that. He sets the bar and when he’s on the field it the potential rises for us offensively and defensively.”
With the first season victory under his belt, Patton thinks the victory will become the driving force behind the team’s success.
“Our motivation to keep winning, we have that first taste in our mouth and we just want to keep getting that feeling,” Patton said. “There’s no better feeling than getting a win on Friday night.”
Sam Patton praised Graham
“I think he’s a great coach. I love him,” Patton said. “I felt like last year, me being a freshman last year, he kind of accepted me for who I was. He knew I was young and I had that senior group so looking up to those guys and playing with them I felt like it helped me a lot.”
Sam Patton also plays basketball and baseball for Shenango, but wants to play football at the collegiate level.
“That’s definitely one of my main goals, to play at the next level,” he said. “I don’t really care where but that’s definitely been a goal of mine since I’ve been a child.”
