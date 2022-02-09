For some, picking a college is a struggle between decisions and locations. And it’s certainly a long shot from the mind of an elementary school student.
For Will Patton, though, that’s when his mind was made up.
“I kind of almost knew from the start, and it’s been a goal of mine since I was in elementary school, to play football at Penn State,” Patton said. “I was talking to a couple different schools. The main three were Penn State, Ohio State and West Point. I visited all three of those and Rutgers as well. I think it’s always been a dream of mine to play with Penn State. I’ve always been a big Penn State fan.
“I wanted to stay in the state, too. So, it was the best in everything going to Penn State.”
Shenango’s two-way lineman was recruited to Penn State as a long snapper. He signed his National Letter of Intent and committed as a preferred walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Patton commented that although his previous athletic career for the Wildcats was as a two-way lineman, he wants to focus on just playing as a long snapper for Penn State.
“Will was a great asset for us the last four years,” Shenango head coach Jimmy Graham said. “He came on the scene as a freshman and saw some significant time. We’re sad to see him go. Just a smart, intelligent football player with good hands. He was good.
“It’s nice to see little Shenango getting some chance for some players. If you have talent and ability, the schools will find you.”
A son of Susan and David Patton, the Shenango senior visited Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, where he was rated as a 4.5-star long snapper and the No. 45 prospect at that position in the country.
“They’re all the best snappers in the country,” Patton said. “It’s fun to go out and compete with all those guys.”
Patton could follow in Penn State senior long snapper Chris Stoll’s footsteps. Stoll arrived as a walk-on and was in contention for the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top former walk-on.
“I think he always had a favorable opinion about Penn State being close to home and rooting for them,” Graham said. “I’m not surprised he settled at Penn State. Their special teams coach was really high on him.”
“I think in terms of a kid in the community that did things the right way ... I know he’d workout first thing in the morning, he belonged to a Bible study,” Graham said. “He was an all-around good kid and role model for kids to look up to.”
Patton will be competing this spring in the shot and discus events or Shenango’s in track and field team.
“Really, all 13 years I’ve been at Shenango have been great,” Patton said. “I’m really thankful for all the coaches and teammates I worked with. A lot of things they taught me will carry over into Penn State and guide me.
“It’s super exciting. I worked very hard for it.”
