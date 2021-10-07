Devin Palmer brings many things to the table for the New Castle High football team.
Versatility is one of the key components to his game.
Palmer played most of Friday’s 14-10 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference win over Montour at right tackle on offense.
“Devin can do it all,” Red Hurricane coach Joe Cowart said. “He can probably play all five (offensive line) positions.”
Palmer, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman, is a grandson of Susan Aponte.
He played a key role along with his other linemates at protecting quarterback Chris Hood on the game-winning touchdown pass to Austin Kelly with just 8.3 seconds remaining against the Spartans.
“We wanted to have max protection for Chris, so he can make his reads and have good blocking up front,” Palmer said. “Coach just said to go win it (prior to the start of the last drive).
“He said this is the best opportunity to have. To be down by three, have the ball last and run out the clock and to make our names known in the WPIAL.”
Palmer made seven tackles from his defensive tackle position against the Spartans. The ‘Canes allowed just 117 total yards in the win and forced a turnover as well.
“He was unblockable; he was right in the heart of it,” Cowart said. “Offensively, we were able to rush the ball behind his blocking and he was big on defense.
“Devin had a really big football game for us Friday night.”
Said Palmer, “I think the defensive line really showed out this game. We made crucial stops. I think we could really stop the major teams in this conference with our defensive line.”
The offseason was a big reason why New Castle (1-0 Parkway Conference, 4-2 overall) has improved this season. Last year, the ‘Canes were just 1-5, topping Blackhawk in the season finale, 51-35.
“We weren’t really focusing on that much last year,” Palmer said of getting in the weight room. “But we put a major focus on it this year and it showed up. We got stronger, more physical and faster this offseason.”
Said Cowart, “Devin gave himself the opportunity to be a great Friday night football player in January, February and March. Those hours in the weight room and on the track, he was giving himself the opportunity to be great.”
Cowart noted Palmer is a key piece to the ‘Canes’ line play on both sides of the ball.
“He’s an incredibly strong kid,” Cowart said. “He moves like a cat; he’s very agile and he plays with really good leverage.
“His strength is his strength. He is so strong. He’s earned the right to use that strength on the football field. He’s our strongest kid in the weight room.”
New Castle moves the ball well on the ground behind Palmer’s strong play up front.
“I feel my strength is run blocking, mostly,” he said. “I feel like on the double teams I can really make an impact.”
Palmer also had an opportunity to carry the ball against Montour. A fake punt was called in the fourth quarter, the snap went directly to Palmer, but he was dropped for a short loss.
“It was thrilling getting the ball. It didn’t work, but we’ll come back to it, I know we will,” Palmer said. “I just heard (the call) from the sideline and I went with it. Montour’s ‘A’ gaps were wide open and I tried to get into the ‘A’ gap first. They just closed it up real quick, so I tried to bounce it outside and it was over at that point.”
