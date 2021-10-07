The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on The News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the Gridiron Show on YouTube.
“Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly will discus various topics split into three segments. The first segment features a discussion on this week’s Lawrence County Athlete of the Week — New Castle High’s Chris Hood. Last week, Hood rushed 21 times for 133 yards and a six-yard touchdown. He also threw for 54 yards, including the game-winning 17-yard scoring aerial to Austin Kelly with just 8.3 seconds remaining.
Hood also made 10 tackles on defense.
Kelly explains in the Red Hurricane Report how New Castle is ready to build off its win in the Parkway Conference opener when the team travels to Beaver.
In addition, Poniewasz and Kelly rank their teams across the county and give some insight on each team.
The duo also breaks down this week’s slate of football games, eight games, all on Friday night.
