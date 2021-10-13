The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on The News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the Gridiron Show on YouTube.
“Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly will discus various topics split into three segments. The first segment features a discussion on this week’s Lawrence County Athlete of the Week — Shenango High’s Hunter Lively. Last week, Lively rushed 15 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-6 home win over Northgate. He scored on runs of 19, 7 and 44 yards.
Lively also made five tackles on defense.
Kelly explains in the Red Hurricane Report how New Castle must bounce back from its loss to Beaver when it travels to Parkway Conference rival Blackhawk this week.
In addition, Poniewasz and Kelly break down last week's Union-Our Lady of the Sacred Heart thriller. It was a game the Scotties led 30-7 in the first quarter and eventually lost, 37-36, in overtime.
"Momentum is a huge part in sports. It is, it's a huge part," Kelly said of that Union game. "To lose a game like that Friday night where it looked like the game was over, it's pretty tough to get your pads on and play the next week."
The duo also breaks down this week’s slate of football games, eight games, all on Friday night.
