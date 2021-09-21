The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on The News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the Gridiron Show on YouTube.
“Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly will discus various topics split into three segments. The first segment features a discussion on this week’s Lawrence County Athlete of the Week — Union High’s Jackson Clark. Last week, Clark rushed for 84 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in a 16-0 home win over Rochester. Clark also made a touchdown-saving tackle on the goal line in the first half to keep the game scoreless.
Kelly explains in the Red Hurricane Report how New Castle is ready for a test at WPIAL power Central Valley. It will provide a good test for New Castle, which will open Parkway Conference play next week.
The duo breaks down this week’s slate of football games, seven of which are on Friday and one is set for Saturday.
