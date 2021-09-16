The latest installment of the award-winning “Gridiron Show” video podcast is available to view online.
The show can be viewed on the News’ high school football website, www.ncnewsonline.com/gridiron, or by searching for the Gridiron Show on YouTube.
“Gridiron Show” is a New Castle News production featuring News sports editor Ron Poniewasz Jr. and Larry Kelly, who represents the law firm Luxenberg, Garbett, Kelly & George. The show is sponsored by the law firm.
On this week’s episode, Poniewasz and Kelly will discus various topics split into three segments. The first segment features a discussion on this week’s Lawrence County Athlete of the Week — Laurel High’s Luke McCoy. Last week, McCoy rushed for 223 yards on 17 carries with four touchdowns in a 35-6 home win over Ambridge.
Kelly explains in the Red Hurricane Report how New Castle has built its momentum through three games and figures to expand on that Friday night in a home game against Summit Academy.
The duo breaks down this week’s slate of football games, six of which are on Friday and one is set for Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.