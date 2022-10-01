McKEES ROCKS — New Castle High’s road woes continued Friday night at Montour.
The host Spartans controlled both sides of the football, as they rolled to a 51-0 victory in WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference play at Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.
“There’s nothing to be upbeat about,” New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “We came down and were in position to make plays. We were playing for a while, but we just can’t seem to get it done.”
The Red Hurricane (0-3 Parkway, 1-5 overall) have been outscored 154-21 this season in road games at Mars, West Allegheny and Montour.
The Spartans dominated last night, holding a 507-104 edge in total offense. Montour (1-1, 3-3) had 18 first downs to five for the ‘Canes.
“We’re just not executing offensively,” Robinson said. “We’re not blocking, we’re not coming off the ball. There’s no mystery to it. There’s only so many plays you can run in football, and for some reason ours don’t seem to work right now.”
Matthew Marcinko opened the scoring by booting a 39-yard field goal with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Montour got its offense rolling in the second quarter as Jake Wolfe tossed three TD passes in the stanza.
Wolfe’s first scoring strike was an 8-yarder to Daniel Batch on the first play of the second stanza.
Wolfe then connected with Andrew Alston on a 44-yard TD pass with 3:22 remaining in the half. The junior signal caller then found Batch from 6 yards out with 7 seconds to go before the intermission to give the Spartans a 24-0 lead at the break.
Wolfe, a 6-2, 195-pound junior, connected on 16 of 19 passes in the game for 317 yards to go along with the three scores.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Robinson said of Wolfe. “He gets rid of the ball quickly.”
Brock Janeda scored on a 20-yard dash midway through the third quarter before Batch’s 40-punt return at the 4:50 mark increased the Spartans’ lead to 38-0.
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Caden Halajcio (14 yards) and Marcus Battles (87 yards) set the final.
“No excuses, they came out and beat us,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to get better.”
The ‘Canes’ best offensive drive in the contest came early in the fourth quarter, as they drove from their own 28-yard line to the Montour 33. But the Spartans stopped New Castle short on fourth-and-9 from the 33.
Malik Jefferson had 24 yards rushing during the drive.
The fourth quarter also saw New Castle lose Kaevon Gardner and Brayden Sibley to injury.
“We’ll find out how they are,” Robinson said. “You don’t like to see those types of things. The injury bug has been hitting us, but we’ve got to keep playing. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us, so we’ve got to find a way to plug some holes for next week.”
New Castle will host Chartiers Valley (0-3, 0-6) on Friday in a Parkway clash.
“We’ve got to quit looking behind us and look at what’s in front of us,” Robinson said. “We can’t let Montour beat us two weeks in a row. We’ve got to put it out of our minds and try to win the game next week.”
