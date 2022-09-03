MARS — New Castle High had a response for Mars’ first touchdown of the game Friday night.
After that, the Red Hurricane ran out of answers.
The Planets racked up 333 yards of offense, including 267 on the ground, as they rolled to a 51-7 non-conference victory at the Mars Athletic Complex.
“I knew we were going to get a real test tonight,” New Castle coach Stacy Robinson said. “And we flunked the test. Mars didn’t do anything that surprised us, they just executed.”
Mars (2-0) took the opening kickoff and drove 59 yards in just five plays. The march was capped when Evan Wright bolted up the middle for a 49-yard touchdown run. Mason Childress added the kick, and the Planets held a 7-0 lead less than a minute into the contest.
“We’re an up-tempo, fast-paced team,” Mars coach Eric Kasperowicz said. “We want to push the tempo as much as we can. Sometimes, you get creases and it puts guys in position to make a play.”
The ‘Canes replied as Kaevon Gardner took Childress’ ensuing kickoff and raced 88 yards for the tying TD. Angel Porras tacked on the extra point and the game was knotted at 7-all.
“We answered with a big play,” Robinson said. “Kaevon just did a good job of running with the ball in his hands. He got injured later, and that limited our offense.”
Then, Mars took over.
“We have a next play mentality,” Kasperowicz said. “If something goes wrong, we forget about it and move on to the next play. We had a great drive to open the game, and then they answered and it was like back to the drawing board.”
The Planets’ up-tempo offense kicked into high gear as Wright scored on runs of 16, 2 and 45 yards as Mars built a 28-7 halftime advantage.
“Our offensive line was excellent and I thought our receivers we excellent blocking down the field,” Kasperowicz said.
“Evan Wright had a big game. He’s a tough kid. He’s a wrestler and anytime you’ve got a wrestler, you know he’s athletic. He has a low center of gravity and is strong. If you hit him high, he’s going to bounce off and keep going. He showed that last week and this week.”
Wright led Mars’ ground attack with 24 carries for 193 yards and four scores.
“He’s explosive,” Robinson said of Wright. “He can catch, he can run. He’s the real deal.”
Mars increased its lead to 37-7 after three quarters thanks to a 15-yard TD strike from quarterback Eric Kasperowicz to Adam Rohrbaugh and a safety via a New Castle punt.
Three-yard runs by Garrett Heatherington and Nathan Ewing in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
The ‘Canes (1-1) failed to get their offense untracked in the game. New Castle finished with 116 yards on 30 offensive plays.
“We played hard and physical defensively,” coach Kasperowicz said. “New Castle has some really good athletes. We just had to line up and play physical ball and tackle. I’m proud of our effort.”
New Castle also was whistled for 13 penalties in the contest, with the majority coming on the defensive side of the football.
“We were jumping offsides,” Robinson said. “Vince Lombardi said ‘fatigue makes you do different things’. We got tired, that’s all. When you get tired you start making mistakes. We’ve got to get into shape.”
The ‘Canes will host Armstrong (1-1) on Friday for another nonconference tilt.
“I’m the head coach, and it’s up to me to make sure we get better,” Robinson said. “We’ll get to work on that early (Saturday) morning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.