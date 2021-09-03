The defense delivered for the New Castle High football team Friday night.
The Red Hurricane allowed just two first downs and -16 yards of total offense for Quaker Valley in posting a 41-6 WPIAL nonconference home win at Taggart Stadium. The ‘Canes also scored a defensive touchdown and a safety in the win.
New Castle’s defense was in the Quakers’ backfield throughout the night. The ‘Canes didn’t allow a first down until the late stages of the third quarter.
“We didn’t finish a week ago,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “All week, the motto was ‘let’s finish. let’s finish.’
“That meant finishing around the football. That meant finishing drives offensively. But, the defense took the bull by the horns and they made plays. They made explosive plays. They also ran and hit. Defenses run and hit and they did that tonight.”
Rob Reid, a junior lineman, helped the ‘Canes (1-1) put that defensive pressure on Quaker Valley.
“I think we were pretty good on defense,” Reid said. “We didn’t allow them to score for most of the game. You’re always going to want to go your hardest.”
By the time the Quakers (0-2) got their initial first down, New Castle held a 35-0 lead and the game was in the mercy rule.
Senior quarterback Chris Hood, making his second varsity start, threw two touchdowns and ran for another. He missed the late stages of the contest with cramping issues. Duane Shannonhouse, the team’s third-stringer, finished the game under center. Mike Wells, New Castle’s starting quarterback, broke his hand in the scrimmage.
“Chris gets better every rep,” Cowart said. “He’s taking the bull by the horns as far as what we are doing offensively.
“He’s fully aware of what he likes. He’ll come to the game plan meeting and tell me what he likes this week. He takes every part of the game seriously and that’s why he’s having the success he’s having on the football field.”
Quaker Valley executed 35 total plays from scrimmage, only eight resulted in positive yardage.
Despite the lopsided win and the dominating defensive performance, miscues plagued the ‘Canes. New Castle committed 14 penalties for 125 yards. At least six of those penalties were procedure infractions.
The ‘Canes also had snap issues with the quarterbacks mishandling the shotgun snap. It resulted in the ball being on the turf five total times, all of which were recovered by the hosts.
“We can’t put ourselves behind the eight ball with penalties, sloppy plays and turnovers,” Cowart said. “But, those are part of the game. I thought our guys reacted really well to those tonight.
“Sometimes you get behind the eight ball and fold. I thought our guys showed some grit and some resilience to bounce back from a penalty or something that got called back.”
Tyler Leekins and Tayshaun Wilkins caught scoring passes from Hood. Austin Kelly returned an interception 15 yards for a score. Kaevon Gardner and Braylen Sibley also scored on touchdown runs. The defense earned two points on a quarterback sack in the end zone.
The ‘Canes rolled up 441 yards of total offense and 20 first downs.
“For the most part, we stayed in front of the sticks and we showed the ability to be explosive at times,” Cowart said. “When we’re going the right way offensively, we’re controlling the tempo, which we didn’t do a week ago (against Shaler) and we’re staying on pace offensively.
“I think pre-snap penalties for the most part are what we need to clean up. Those are just concentration errors. But, that takes you off pace offensively. Any penalty, when you a play a good team, you don’t want to be behind the sticks.”
New Castle hits the road for the first time this season when it visits Mars (0-2) in a nonconference clash. The Planets are coming off a 25-6 loss to Shaler. The Titans upended the ‘Canes in the opener, 37-20.
“Coach (Scott) Heinauer and Mars is always buttoned up,” Cowart said. “They always play a clean game and they always pose a giant challenge.
“We will have our hands full and we will have to build off the things we did well. We have to clean up the things we did poorly. If we do that we’ll have a chance to compete next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.