The 1970 New Castle High football team will be recognized Friday night at Taggart Stadium.
The Red Hurricane finished 10-0 that season and captured the MAC championship.
Any team member interested in attending should contact New Castle athletic director Sam Flora via email at sam26ernc@yahoo.com
Those attending are asked to enter the gate on Division Street by 6 p.m., the ceremony will start at 6:35 p.m. Members of the team also are asked to include t-shirt size when contacting Flora.
Kickoff against Summit Academy is set for 7 p.m.
Those members attending the game are welcome to gather following the game at Ventisei Wine Bar & Osteria. Wine and food will be available to purchase.
