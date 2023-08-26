Once again, New Castle High graduates Malik Hooker and Geno Stone are looking forward to Sundays this fall.
The Red Hurricane duo is preparing for the NFL regular season, which kicks off Sept. 7.
Both safeties, Hooker is entering his seventh year in the NFL, while Stone is in his fourth professional campaign. The two players are enjoying new contracts as well.
A former Ohio State standout, Hooker, 27, is a key part of the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary. The franchise ensured it’d stay that way for a while when it inked him to a $24 million, three-year contract extension in early August.
Hooker, now in his third year in Dallas, was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a four-year, injury-marred career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.
Hooker tied teammate Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension. Together, Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years.
Hooker played in 16 games and appeared in 81 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season. He added a career-high 62 tackles and three pass breakups to go along with his three interceptions. He returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Colts last season.
Dallas plays Week 1 at the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football to open the 2023 season. The Cowboys finished 12-5 a year ago after falling to San Francisco, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Hooker had eight tackles (three solo) in the defeat.
Stone, 24, signed a one-year, $895,000 contract in March to return to Baltimore. He lasted less than a day on the free-agent market before agreeing to this deal with the Ravens.
Baltimore selected Stone, a former Iowa standout, in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Stone started seven games for the Ravens last season. He recorded 38 tackles and forced a fumble.
Stone filled in on special teams, too, where he appeared in 70 percent of Baltimore’s snaps.
The Ravens open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. Baltimore finished 10-7 last year after it fell to Cincinnati, 24-17, in the AFC Wild Card playoffs. Stone had one tackle in that tilt.
