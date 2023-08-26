The 2023 season will be a fresh start for the Kennedy Catholic football team.
With the addition of New Castle native John Cox as the newest football coach, the Golden Eagles look to create a base program.
Cox comes to Kennedy Catholic after spending years as an assistant in Lawrence County, specifically in the New Castle area. He always wanted to lead a program, so when John Reay left after a 2-7 season in 2022, Cox made his pitch to the Mercer County Catholic school.
Cox has 19 players on the Golden Eagles’ roster. And unlike last season when everyone rotated at various positions, Cox already has several spots filled.
“We had to get them to trust that we’re gonna be there for them,” Cox said. “That was one of the biggest concerns with the kids — if the coach was gonna stay.”
Rayvion Wilbon-Venable will be the starting quarterback after playing last season at Sharon. He will fill the void left by Simeir Wade leaving for Farrell. Wade ran for 1,230 yards and 13 TDs while throwing for 430 yards and five touchdowns.
Levi Hallstock will line up at running back to balance an athletic group of receivers.
Damian Harrison joined midway through last season. He split time with Wade at quarterback, throwing for a team-high 567 yards with five touchdowns in six games. Senior Dominic Haben returns to join Harrison out wide, while Marcus Gunn plays tight end. Gunn played at Union last season.
“We have receivers that can catch the ball and a tight end that can catch the ball, and he’s quick,” Cox said. “Linebackers will have some work in store for them because he can get out there and run a great route.”
Samuel Atkinson will play tackle along a rebuilding offensive line. Joc’Ko Lane will play center. Lane played at New Castle last year.
The linemen will be the most important project for Cox and his staff in their first season. The goal will be to add bulk to the young big men while maintaining their athletic abilities.
“A lot of (linemen) are going to be playing both sides of the ball, so we definitely need to make sure they’re conditioned so they can get up and down that field,” Cox said. “First things first, the strength we’ll work on — two lifts a week to keep that line working and explain what we expect out of them.”
Lane will be the nose guard and Timothy McElroy will play defensive tackle, and Deshawn Gordon will hold down a spot at defensive end.
Taijeire Chambers comes back for his sophomore campaign in the secondary after intercepting a pass last season. Wilbon-Venable will man one of the safety positions, but can also play corner.
Nicholas Merced will help lead the linebackers. Gunn could also see some time beside Merced.
“(The defensive players) actually know the game,” Cox said. “We just gotta show them what we want. Defense is gonna be OK for us.”
The next step for Cox is to try and get a feed team through the seventh and eighth grades. He already had conversations with athletic director Janet Taylor about the addition of the youth team.
“Junior high will be up next for next year, and we’ll be good,” Cox said. “I’ll be here for a while, so we’ll be good.”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was compiled by Sharon Herald sports editor Dan Hiner.)
