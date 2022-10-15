FREEDOM — As advertised.
That was New Castle High football coach Stacy Robinson’s assessment of Aliquippa following Friday night’s WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference clash.
The defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion Quips scored early and often, grabbing a 48-0 lead at the half in cruising to a 54-6 victory at Freedom’s Jimbo Covert Field.
“I don’t know what lesson in life this is supposed to teach us, but hopefully somewhere down the line it will prove to be fruitful,” Robinson said. “Aliquippa is an excellent football team and an excellent football program. They’re as advertised.”
It’s the seventh consecutive loss for New Castle.
Aliquippa (5-0 Parkway, 7-0 overall) wasted no time in taking control of the contest, as Tiqwai Hayes’ 4-yard touchdown run and Isaiah Martinez’s conversion run gave the Quips an 8-0 lead just 1:03 into the game.
It would be the theme of the first half as the Quips scored on all six of their offensive possessions.
“They play 100 miles an hour,” Robinson said of the Quips. “They’ve got decades of tradition, and they love the game of football. I don’t think you need to dig any deeper than that.”
After forcing the Red Hurricane to punt on its first possession, Aliquippa went to the air to find the end zone, as quarterback Quentin Goode hooked up with Brandon Banks on a 20-yard scoring pass. The kick failed, but the Quips held a 14-0 lead at the 7:07 mark.
Following another New Castle punt that was partially blocked, the Quips needed only one play to increase their lead as John Tracy broke free on a 21-yard TD run to make it 21-0 with 5:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Aliquippa built a 28-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter as Goode found Arison Walker on a 6-yard touchdown pass.
Tracy’s 54-yard touchdown run hiked the Quips’ lead to 35-0 with 9:12 to go before the half before Aliquippa’s defense got in on the scoring on the ‘Canes next possession.
Hayes picked off a Kyrell Harris pass and returned it 64 yards for a score to increase the lead to 42-0.
“Aliquippa is aggressive on defense,” Robinson said. “They bring 11 men to the ball. It’s not just talent, they’re sound. We thought we could find a few holes. We did, but we didn’t capitalize on them. If you don’t, you’re in big trouble.”
After stopping New Castle on a fourth-and-2 from its own 46, Aliquippa closed out the first-half scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run by Cleaster Longmire.
New Castle (0-5, 1-7) found the end zone with 3:07 remaining in the third quarter as Tyler Leekins hauled in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Harris.
“I’m glad the guys came out and kept executing,” Robinson said.
Aliquippa closed out the scoring on Tekoah Gilbert’s 11-yard run with 5:08 remaining in the game to set the final.
“They’re not the only ones in our league, we’re in a tough league,” Robinson said. “We’ve got to try to get New Castle up to that level.”
The second half was played with a running clock and 8-minute quarters.
Due to ongoing renovations at Aliquippa’s Carl A Aschman Stadium, aka “The Pit”, Aliquippa is playing its home games at Freedom this season.
