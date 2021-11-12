BELLE VERNON — The New Castle High football team tried to maintain pace with a first-seeded team, but the momentum slowed before the second half.
The Red Hurricane ended its season after losing to Belle Vernon, 45-20, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals.
“I don’t think the scoreboard reflects the type of energy and effort we played with,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “Mistakes on turnovers and some special teams, big plays from them, which they do that every week, that’s who they are and they were able to make a few more plays than us tonight.”
New Castle (7-5) rushed for a total of 215 yards to the Leopards’ 236. Belle Vernon threw for 111 yards to the ‘Canes 186.
New Castle was the first to put points on the board with a 40-yard pass to Mike Wells by Chris Hood. Belle Vernon (9-0) responded with a 31-yard rush from Quinton Martin to end the first quarter 7-6.
Hood competed 12 passes in 24 attempts, while rushing for 52 yards. Belle Vernon’s quarterback Devin Whitlock attempted eight passes with five completions and 86 rushing yards.
Leopards quarterback Devin Whitlock scored on a 4-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.
Hood connected on a 13-yard pass to Matayo Savage to cut the deficit. The Leopards, though, roared back.
Belle Vernon would have Martin rush five yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Whitlock threw a 30-yard touchdown to Logan Hoffman and followed up later in the second quarter by running one yard score to lift the hosts to a 35-12 advantage heading to the half.
“I think what I saw overall was just kind of a lot of sloppy play by our part and I think what I saw overall was a good New Castle team,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “I think the people that thought we were just gonna come in here and blow the bricks off them, I think were gravely mistaken.”
The Leopards tried to drive up the field from the ‘Canes 44 and Tyler Kovatch kicked a field goal to widen the gap. New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner cut into the lead with an 80-yard scoring run.
“New Castle’s a football team. That offense is potent, they can run the ball, throw the ball and they proved that,” Humbert said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s more of a ‘What did we do wrong?’, we did fundamentally base things wrong. We didn’t tackle great, we didn’t tackle high and I think a lot of it is just that New Castle’s a good football team.”
Belle Vernon was able to find the only touchdown of the fourth quarter with a 75-yard rush from Whitlock, ending the game and the season for the ‘Canes.
“The grit and resolve of this group to come down here on the road against a top-rated team in the state of Pennsylvania, like I said, I couldn’t be more proud of the men tonight.” Cowart said.
New Castle will lose 16 seniors to graduation.
“It’s a special moment, that senior class has a special place in my heart because of the young men they are and the young men I was lucky enough to see them become through football,” Cowart said. “I’m lucky enough to see these guys for a lot of hours every week and there’s just a special group of young men in that group.
“My heart breaks for them, their season comes to an end, but I’m also really excited to see what the next step in their lives become when they leave here.”
