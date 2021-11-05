NATRONA HEIGHTS — New Castle had total control Friday night.
The Red Hurricane needed three plays to gain it against Highlands and the team never looked back in a 31-19 win in a WPIAL Class 4A playoff showdown at Golden Rams Stadium.
“This is a great win. Usually, we are in a lot of close games and this one was close, too, but we came out early and we were firing,” New Castle’s Chris Hood said. “Our linemen were doing great.”
Throughout the regular season, it was a familiar story for New Castle to fall behind, but rally late for some big victories. Hood, with some help from his linemen, put the ’Canes (7-4) ahead for good three plays into the tilt when he took a quarterback keeper 61 yards for a score.
“It’s great when you play with a lead,” Hood said. “You don’t have to worry as much.”
That long TD scamper was a precursor of things to come. Hood, a senior, scored on a 57-yard run and finished the night with 224 ground yards on 22 carries. He collected 177 aerial hashes when he completed 12 of 17 passes, including a pair of TD tosses.
“It was a fun time,” Hood said. “During practices, we’ve been making a lot of big plays just like that. So, we expect it to happen.”
Classmate Mike Wells was in on the playoff party, too. The Youngstown State recruit hauled in six passes for 138 yards and two scores. He completed two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. And, he added an interception on defense.
“When we’re playing well and staying in front, it’s very helpful for our guys,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “It was our guys — they just made some plays. Mike and Chris, over and over again, just kept making plays and the guys up front were really good, so that was great.”
New Castle’s defense did a good job of stifling a top playmaker, too. Highlands running back Luke Bombalski entered the game with 1,239 yards on 201 carries, which ranked second in WPIAL 4A entering the night. The ’Canes held him to 34 yards on nine carries.
“We knew we had to bottle him up,” Cowart said. “They did some things early that we had to button up. Defensively, I thought we ran to the ball and played really well. When we did have the lead, our defense gave us the chance to keep hanging in there and keep making plays.”
Highlands (7-4) hung with New Castle. The Golden Rams mounted a handful of long drives, but were intercepted twice (once by Austin Kelly and another by Wells). They fumbled the ball away deep in New Castle territory, too, and Andrae Jackson pounced on it.
“Those turnovers were massive. They moved the ball throughout the course of the night, but our guys kept making plays,” Cowart said. “That’s the thing. It’s playoff football and two evenly matched teams. That’s a heck of a football team over there. For us to be able to make as many plays as we were able to make, the kids were opportunistic. Throughout the year, we didn’t have some bounces go our way. Tonight, we did and that was good.”
The ’Canes went ahead, 12-0, when Wells fired a 57-yard TD strike to Owen Ciavarino off a double reverse. Highlands broke the shutout late in the first, but New Castle carried an 18-7 lead into intermission when Matayo Savage snagged a 14-yard scoring strike from Wells.
The Golden Rams got within 18-13 in the third quarter, but Hood responded with a 57-yard TD on another QB keeper. Wells capped New Castle’s scoring with a 41-yard TD pass from Wells.
The win gives New Castle a battle with top-seeded Belle Vernon (8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Everybody is talking about them, but we just have to go play,” Hood said.
“Belle Vernon has built a juggernaut down there with the athletes they have,” Cowart said. “It’ll pose us as big a challenge as we’ve seen all year. We’ll have to respond appropriately. We have to go down there and play our best football to have a chance. That’s our plan.”
