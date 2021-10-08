BEAVER — It will take another day to decide a winner in the New Castle-Beaver football game.
Friday night’s WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference clash at Pat Tarquinio Field was suspended due to lightning with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter.
The host Bobcats hold a 20-0 lead when the game is resumed at 9:30 a.m. today.
“Just looking at the weather and what was coming led to the decision,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “We really didn’t want to re-start the game after 10:30. The last lightning that was seen would have pushed it back to 10 o’clock. If we had gotten another lightning strike, it would have pushed it back another half hour.
“We’re going to finish the game. The weather doesn’t look great (today), but we’ll figure it out.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, Beaver broke the deadlock on the second play of the second quarter as quarterback Wyatt Ringer scored on a 3-yard run. Connor Masters’ kick made it 7-0 with 11:20 remaining in the first half.
An interception by Jack Kohrman ended the Red Hurricane’s ensuing possession.
The Bobcats made that miscue pay, as Ringer broke free on a 9-yard scoring scamper and Masters added the kick to increase the host’s lead to 14-0 with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter.
Another New Castle turnover — this time a fumble on the second-half kickoff — led to more Beaver points as Ringer’s 2-yard run gave the ‘Cats a 20-0 lead with 6:29 remaining in the third quarter. Masters’ kick was blocked by the ‘Canes Braylon Sibley.
The teams were lined up to kick off following the score, but the officials halted the game at 9:10 p.m. because of lightning in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.