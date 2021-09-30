Things can change in a heartbeat on the football field.
One minute, a player can be fired up and intense, ready to make a big play. The next minute, that same athlete could be plotting his first step on the road to overcoming an injury.
That’s what Neshannock High’s Landon Shaffer went through last year.
Shaffer was three plays in to his junior season when the season suddenly came to an end. The Lancers were hosting Laurel in the opener, which turned out to be a 14-7 Spartans win.
“I just remember pursuing the (Laurel) ball carrier,” Shaffer said. “Cam (Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens) had just slid into my leg. I didn’t really know what happened exactly. I heard some people make some sounds.
“I couldn’t move my leg much. It didn’t really hurt much, it was just kind of numb. They came over and told me what happened and I just knew my season was over. I was pretty upset. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back or not. If I did come back, would I be as good. It was kind of scary. I was laying on my back. There wasn’t anyone near me. The play was about five or 10 yards away from me and I was on the ground away from it.”
The result — a compound fracture in his right leg.
Shaffer, a 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman, is a son of Veronica and Greg Shaffer. Last year, with the onset of COVID-19 and the increased protocols, schools were keeping a strict minimum of people at the games. The count went for all parties, including the players, coaches, vendors, media and fans in particular. Athletes were allowed to have one parent at the game.
“My mom was watching the game and my dad was going to watch the first half and she would come for the second half,” Landon Shaffer said. “He was obviously concerned for my health and he was trying to tell my mom the situation.
“But, he had to be on the field and talk to other people. They were both worried, my mom was a lot more worried than my dad was. She rushed to the hospital to come see me.”
Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio immediately rushed to the field that night to check on his fallen star.
“His leg snapped between the knee and the ankle,” Mozzocio said. “It was pretty nasty. His mother not being able to be there was scary.
Shaffer was lifeflighted to Children’s Hospital once he was removed from the field. It started a long process of getting back on the field. Though the surgery and rehab was in Shaffer’s mind, he was also interested with something else as well while being lifeflighted.
“The guy in the helicopter was giving me updates on the game,” Shaffer said. “I wanted to know the score. I was asking questions like what is the surgery going to be like. I took it one step at a time.”
Shaffer returned to the field the next week in a 37-22 home win over Mohawk. But it wasn’t in the capacity he would have preferred.
“I love the game. I want to be out there,” Shaffer said. “Just sitting on the sideline that second game in a wheelchair, it was crushing.”
Neshannock’s offseason program began like any other. The team went through their winter ritual with lifting and training. Shaffer was determined to get his work in.
“I tried to progress as fast as I could,” Shaffer said. “I probably went faster than my body wanted me to go. I had people holding me back, though.
“It was mostly lifting that I did. I would go to the gym on crutches and just do upper-body workouts. I was in a boot and that made it easier. I tried to do as much legwork as I could. Then I finally got to go to physical therapy. Then it was just body weight stuff. It was challenging, but it wasn’t the stuff that I really wanted to get to. It was mainly lifting and I finally got to go more into cardio things.”
Said Mozzocio, “We had to be careful with him over the summer. He was allowed to do agility and move around. We still had to be careful. Landon was ready to be full go. He was like trying to hold a caged lion back. He wanted to be out there with everyone else. We wanted to be smart with him. He’s 110 miles an hour all the time. He worked very hard with everything. Every week in the summer and up to this point, he’s been getting better and better.”
Shaffer got cleared for practice a week before camp opened in August.
“I felt like I dropped behind schedule when I thought the wound wasn’t healing fast enough,” Shaffer said. “They kept telling me landmarks I should be at.
“I was either at that point or behind because of the infection. They kept telling me that I wasn’t ready to be cleared yet. I didn’t get cleared until the week before camp. I feel like I was a little bit behind what they originally said.”
Shaffer has returned with a vengeance this year for Neshannock. He’s starting on both sides of the line and he’s a captain as well.
Offensively, Shaffer is a left tackle, while playing right defensive tackle on the other side of the ball. He has been a starter since his sophomore season according to Mozzocio.
“We were expecting big things last year from him,” Mozzocio said. “To see him back on the field and getting back to normal is pretty exciting to watch.
“He gets off the ball very quickly and he is very explosive and is very knowledgeable of the game. That’s one of his strengths. Every week he’s getting better on defense.”
Last week in a 49-6 win over Freedom, Peyton Weaver rushed for 194 yards on just 12 carries and four touchdowns behind a line led by Shaffer.
“Total animal,” Weaver said of Shaffer. “Everybody is happy to have him back. That dude is a leader. He leads the team everywhere. He steps up at practice; that dude is an absolute animal.
“His injury, especially in the first game of the season, that one hurt the whole season. He was on pace for a great season last year. It hurt the whole community.”
Said Shaffer, “I feel like I am back to 100 percent. I’m a little lighter this season and a little bit quicker.”
Shaffer excels on defense as well.
“I do like chasing after the ball carrier,” Shaffer said. “But I really like when he stops moving so I can get a hold of him.”
Shaffer also competes in track and field for Neshannock.
“If I got the opportunity to play football in college, I would love to play,” he said. “I don’t want to walk on to some school and play. I want to become a doctor.”
