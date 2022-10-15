The Neshannock High football team pitched a second-straight shutout Friday.
The Lancers toppled Riverside 42-0 in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference home game.
“We’re continuing to gain momentum, offensively and defensively, as the season moves forward. It’s something we’re talking about every day at practice,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We wanted to come out here and get a shutout and the defense responded. The coaches worked really hard to fix some problems that we had earlier in the year and you can see the results on the field. The last three weeks, we’ve only given up six points.”
Luciano DeLillo posted the first touchdown of the night for Neshannock (4-1 conference, 7-1 overall) in the first quarter after catching a nine-yard pass from Jonny Huff.
In the second quarter, Huff had a three-yard pass to Matthew Ioanilli for a touchdown. Dom Cubellis recorded an interception from Riverside (2-3, 3-4) quarterback, Samuel Hughes, which allowed Huff to race 57 yards into the end zone to end the first half with a 21-0 lead.
Cubellis had two interceptions in the second quarter.
“The defense is great. We play as a team, we run the ball, we do all of our assignments. We’re a great defensive team but we stepped up on offense as well,” Cubellis said. “I feel like we could step up with our physicality, too, but we definitely are a physical team.”
“Great athletic plays by Dom,” Mozzocio said. “He was all over the field. We think he had a third (interception) there. They said he didn’t get his hands under the ball but we think he caught it. He may have actually had three but one got waved off. Just some great athletic plays by Dom in the corner position, no doubt.”
Neshannock’s defense continued being a threat with Aiden Shaffer making three sacks in the game. Shaffer was donning a cast that was put on earlier in the day after suffering a pinky injury at the beginning of the week.
“I broke my pinky. Once I got into it, I felt more comfortable when I got back into playing my game,” Shaffer said on playing in the game after missing practice for the entire week. “I just got to thank my other D linemen for keeping the QB in check, the corners, all the linebackers, everyone on the defense that just held it for me to go get the (quarterback).”
Huff wasn’t only a threat on the ground. He was 19 of 30 in passing for a total of 260 yards.
“Jonny can throw the football, you saw that tonight,” Mozzocio said. “He’s dangerous with his legs as we all know, but he’s also dangerous with the arm and we have some receivers who can make plays for us out there. They did a great job doing that tonight.”
Huff was able to make a fake pass in the third quarter to break into the end zone on a 44-yard run.
“It’s something that we work on, it’s in our repertoire and Jonny does a good job of selling it for us.” Mozzocio said on the fake pass plays.
“I just feel like from the weight room from the start, when we finished in December, it made us stronger and stronger,” Huff said. “I knew we were going to come out here and hit them tonight. We started off slow but that second half we got coached up in the locker room, we just needed to hit.”
After a six-play series at the end of the third quarter by Neshannock, the team started the fourth quarter on Riverside’s three-yard line. Ioanilli broke into the end zone on the first play of the fourth and a two-point conversion run by Huff forced the clock to continue running via mercy rule.
“We definitely wanted to get into the mercy rule,” Mozzocio said. “We wanted to get all of our JV guys in, everybody have a little fun tonight and we were able to do that.”
DeLillo scored the final touchdown of the night after catching a 37-yard pass from Huff to end the game.
Mozzocio praised his offense.
“It was a great job. We did a good job up front,” he said. “They tried doing some different things with their defensive front seven to confuse us a little bit, our guys adjusted to it and we handled them up front.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.