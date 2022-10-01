The Neshannock High football team had an explosive first quarter against New Brighton on Friday night.
Once the Lancers got rolling, they refused to take their foot off the gas.
Neshannock built a big lead early and rolled to a 55-6 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference home victory over the Lions.
“It was a complete team effort tonight,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Everybody was able to get in on the action, have a lot of fun and it’s a great Homecoming night for the guys. We’ll reconvene on Monday and get ready to go down to Freedom.”
On the second play of the game, Neshannock’s freshman quarterback Jino Mozzocio found the end zone on a 41-yard run.
“Jonny (Huff) really taught me everything I learned. I had a great night,” the younger Mozzocio said. “It’s my dream come true to start as a Neshannock quarterback. It’s electric. Everyone was doing their thing, doing their job.”
“It was a nice spark,” Fred Mozzocio said of the younger Mozzocio’s touchdown. “He came in, made a play for us right off the bat and took it to the house. Jino had a good game tonight.”
Matthew Ioanilli added on more points in the first quarter with a 2-yard dash for the second Neshannock (2-1 section, 5-1 overall) touchdown of the night.
“We work hard every week, we come out, we’ve got to execute. The line was blocking great. Jino and Jonny were making great reads so that’s what we got to do, that’s what it’s about,” Ioanilli said. “We didn’t have the best game last week and someone’s got to pay for that. Unfortunately, it had to be New Brighton. It’s, yeah, so I guess we’re resetting. We’re going to try and run the table.”
Jonny Huff replaced Mozzocio as quarterback for the remaining portion of the first quarter. Huff launched a 60- and 42-yard passing touchdown to Luciano DeLillo and Braden Huff, respectively.
“Offensively, I thought we came out working hard. Played hard since the first snap, got two scores up in like two minutes and we were rolling from there,” Huff said. “We’ve been working on the air passes in practice and I just went into the game and did what I did in practice.”
“We’re definitely working on the pass game,” Mozzocio said. “Jonny has a great arm, we know that, so we just continue to work on it. It’s something we’re going to need to do down the road as we get into the playoffs. We’re going to have to throw the ball a little bit so that’s why we’ve been working on that stuff.”
Neshannock’s Jackson Billyk sprinted 17 yards into the end zone for the final touchdown of the first quarter to make the score, 34-0.
The Lions (0-3, 0-6) possessed the ball for a good while in the second quarter but couldn’t capitalize with Neshannock’s defensive pressure. The Lancers remained unanswered heading into halftime.
“The defense did a great job. They worked hard all week,” Mozzocio said. “We gave up a lot of yards on the ground the week before so it was something we really stressed in the week — being more physical. It was a good night.”
There wasn’t many adjustments made by Neshannock coming into the second half except reinserting Mozzocio to the quarterback position and getting younger players on the gridiron.
“We just wanted to keep them focused,” Mozzocio said on if there was any adjustments at halftime. “We missed the extra point. Should’ve had 35 before but we just wanted to stay focused and continue to stick to the game plan and do what we worked on all week, which we did in the second half. All of our younger guys were able to get in on the action and they had a great time getting on the field tonight for Homecoming. A great team win.”
Ioanilli put his running ability to work again the third quarter after scoring a 6-yard run for a touchdown. Mozzocio followed with a 2-yard run in the third and then a 53-yard interception return to grab the final touchdown of the night for Neshannock.
JoJo Montanez broke away from the Lancers’ defense in the fourth quarter for the longest run of the night for New Brighton at 75 yards stopping short at the 5. Kevin Williams then had a three-yard run to score the Eagles’ only touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter with 30 seconds remaining.
“Our first five weeks of the season we knew every game was going to be a tough game,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We came out of that first five 4-1 but we wanted to reset here, get back on track and we’re trying to go one at a time here and run the table.”
For the 14 seniors on Neshannock’s roster, their last Homecoming game will simply be a victorious one.
“We’ve got a great group of seniors. Again, I’ve said it a million times, they’ve put a tremendous amount of time and effort into this season,” Fred Mozzocio said. “We talked all week. We wanted this to be a great night for us. It’s Homecoming night, we want them to have a great time at their Homecoming dance and that doesn’t happen unless you get a victory on the football field for Homecoming. They were able to do that, they’re all happy and we’ll get back to work on Monday. I gave them tomorrow off. We’ll get back to work on Monday.”
