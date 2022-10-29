The Neshannock High football team secured a victory over Mohawk thanks in part to Jonny Huff on Friday night.
The Lancers toppled Mohawk, 42-12, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game with Huff running the ball 22 times for 275 yards. Huff scored all six touchdowns for Neshannock in the game.
“It’s a really big win for us going into the playoffs, we’re 9-1, we have a really good seed now for the playoffs. It was a big win. We came out tough, we ran the ball good and we just succeeded on offense,” Huff said. “I just thought that there were wide open gaps and I saw them. After kids start coming up to me I just lower my shoulder pads and I ran over (them). I kept my feet running and I scored.”
The Lancers (6-1 conference, 9-1 overall) came into the game looking for retribution after suffering a 15-7 loss last season against Mohawk.
“It’s definitely a game we wanted to come in here and win. Mohawk took it to us out here last year. If it wasn’t on our minds, I’d be lying to you,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We wanted to come out here and make a statement. All we kept hearing about is, Mohawk what they’re doing, this team’s doing this, this team’s doing that and our kids got sick of hearing it. They’re a 9-1 football team. We’re one game away from being conference champs but we’re going to be a top five seed in the playoffs and that’s quite an accomplishment.
“If you look down the archives of Neshannock football, I don’t think that there are many teams that ever finished the season 9-1. It’s a pretty special group we have here, really good football team and they’re a tight-knit group.”
Huff got things started early on in the first quarter with a 22-yard run into the end zone for the Lancers with 9:31 left. Mohawk responded in the first with Bobby Fadden catching a 22-yard pass from Jay Wrona to tie the game at 7 for around three minutes.
Wrona’s pass was the only touchdown of the night for the Warriors (4-3, 4-4). Andrew Frye was instrumental in holding Mohawk’s offense in check.
“We just kind of knew what they were doing. Coach (Ryan) Firmi, he’s a good play caller. He mixes in blitzes and different types of things. We were all over them,” Frye said. “(Winning) still means a lot. I’ve heard all week what happened last year, what they did to us last year. Not just the loss, but how many people got injured that game. It means a lot to me, it’s a team effort.”
Huff posted the last touchdown of the first quarter on a 3-yard run. Huff continued his rushing momentum in the second quarter with an 11-, 1- and 2-yard run into the end zone.
“He’s a beast. He’s a beast. I don’t know what else to say about him,” Mozzocio said. “You give him a little crease and even when there’s not a crease he’s going to give us tough yards as well. I think we made a statement up front and Jonny definitely made a statement tonight.”
Patrick Argiro was another instrumental figure for Neshannock’s defense and helped prevent Mohawk’s ground game from advancing. Mohawk lost a total of 68 yards in rushing.
“We were prepared all week. I was fighting a cold but my team worked through it. We pounded their run game which we knew they were going to do. We stopped that and tried to get them into the air,” Argiro said. “It feels amazing. I can’t wait to get out there and play another game. Our defensive line, they played great and they got through the line and our backs and DBs, they played great.”
Huff made his final touchdown in the third quarter on a 27-yard run and then ran the ball in on a two-point conversion to force the mercy rule.
In the fourth quarter, Mohawk’s Josh Wilkins kicked a 32-yard field goal to make the score 42-10. Jino Mozzocio replaced Huff for Neshannock’s first possession of the ball in the fourth but lost eight yards on a bad snap.
Mozzocio would be forced into the end zone from the 12 on the next play for Mohawk to grab a safety and cap the scoring.
With the regular season over, Neshannock and Mohawk will find out who their Class 2A playoff opponents will be as the WPIAL will announce the pairings on Saturday.
“We’re excited and we’re honored to be going to the WPIAL playoffs and representing the Neshannock community,” Fred Mozzocio said. “Our kids are excited, our coaches are excited. We can’t wait to find out who we play next week.”
