The Neshannock High football team brought the momentum of their five-game winning streak into the the playoffs on Friday and it paid off.
The fourth-seeded Lancers toppled the No. 13 Burrell, 48-6, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs at Bob Bleggi Stadium.
“It’s a huge victory for us. It’s a nice victory for the program. Anytime you can win playoff games in the WPIAL, that’s a big thing,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We don’t take that for granted. We’re 10-1 right now. We’ve built a lot of tradition here and the kids have pride in the program and they’ve put in the time and effort to succeed. We’re going to go on to the second round and see what we can do.”
Devin Beattie made a two-yard run into the end zone in the first quarter for the Buccaneers’ lone touchdown of the night. Burrell’s Nathan Bigenho’s extra point kick was no good.
Neshannock’s Jonny Huff responded in the first quarter with a 33-yard run for a touchdown. A kick from Carter DeVivo gave Neshannock the one-point lead.
“Next week we have to just prepare. We have a lot of momentum right now,” Huff said. “We’re hyped right now. We have to keep rolling.”
The one adjustment Neshannock’s defense had to make early on was Burrell’s huddle and quick snap on offense.
“It’s definitely a different style of offense,” Mozzocio said of Burrell’s offensive strategy. “It took us a series to get our feet under us and get used to it. You try to emulate it in practice but until a varsity team’s running it at you it’s a different level of speed.”
Neshannock’s center and linebacker, Ryan Huff, said Burrell’s offense was, “definitely different.”
“We came out this week at practice and we did it all week,” Ryan Huff said. “Transitioning to it. The guys, we had no problem transitioning to it.”
The Lancers created some breathing room in the second quarter after capturing three touchdowns.
Jackson Billyk ran the ball two yards into the end zone and fumbled before quickly recovering it for the first touchdown of the second quarter. Jonny Huff went far away from the line of scrimmage, looking for anyone open, and found Braden Montgomery on a 16-yard pass for the second touchdown of the quarter.
“Jonny football. He made a play,” Mozzocio said of the pass. “I can’t take any credit for that one.”
“I don’t even know. I don’t even know how I did it,” Jonny Huff said of the touchdown pass. “I just kept my feet running. He waved his hand and I just found him.”
Neshannock’s Matthew Ioanilli made the third and final touchdown of the second quarter on a nine-yard run to end the first half, 27-6.
During the second play of the third quarter, Ryan Huff sacked Burrell’s quarterback to make it third down and 22 yards to go. Ryan Huff grabbed his second sack of the night during the second play of the fourth quarter.
“That’s just amazing. I knew it was coming,” Ryan Huff said of his two sacks. “You could see it when (the quarterback) rolled out. Those were just two big plays to move us forward.”
“Ryan’s one of the unheralded heroes of the team this year,” Mozzocio said. “He stepped up for us at the center position; he’s played outstanding. Tonight, you saw what he could do on the defensive side of the ball. He was all over the field. Just a tremendous game for Ryan to end his senior year on Bob Bleggi stadium.”
Jonny Huff connected a three-yard pass to Luciano DeLillo for the lone touchdown of the third quarter.
Ioanilli bolted 63-yards in the Neshannock’s first offensive play of the fourth quarter to grab a touchdown and then force the mercy rule into effect. Billyk had a 37-yard run of his own in the fourth for a the last touchdown of the game.
“Both of those guys we know are very capable at running back,” Mozzocio said of Ioanilli and Billyk. “They both do a tremendous job for us. We broke them into the secondary a couple of times tonight and you saw the speed that they have.”
With 5:43 left, Mozzocio called a timeout to bring in his younger players.
“Everybody on the bench got in tonight; got to play in a playoff game,” Mozzocio said. “That’s huge for our program.”
Missing from Neshannock’s defensive line was senior Andrew Frye. Frye is not allowed to compete due to the PIAA transfer rule that dictates an athlete who transfers after their 10th-grade year is not eligible to compete in the PIAA or District playoffs in any sport that they’ve played in the previous year.
“Losing Andrew definitely hurt. He’s a big presence inside,” Mozzocio said. “I think it’s unjust that the kid doesn’t get to play. He’s been here a long time. His parents have been here in Neshannock for over a year now. I think it’s unjust. I think the rule needs re-looked at. I think guys like him are getting a bum deal on these types of things.”
The Lancers will take on the 12th-seeded Washington, which upset fifth-seeded Serra Catholic, at 7 p.m. Friday at a location to be determined.
“Wash High or Serra, it is what it is,” Mozzocio said. “Whoever comes forward, we’ll be prepared for. We’re excited to play the ball game and thrilled to advance.”
