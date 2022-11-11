The Neshannock High football team is one of the three remaining Lawrence County teams vying for WPIAL gold.
The fourth-seeded Lancers will host Washington in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They’re a very good football team; a very sound football team,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said of Washington. “They have great size up front and great skill people all over the field. We’re prepared. We know they have athletes that can catch the ball and run the ball. They always do. We’ve watched tons of film on them and have to continue to prepare and do what we do on defense — make sure we’re sound tacklers and play with fury and play with speed.”
The 12th-seeded Prexies eliminated No. 5 Serra Catholic in the first round of the playoffs. The Lancers cruised to a 48-6 decision over Burrell.
“Obviously, they’re a really good football team and it’s going to be a big challenge for us,” Washington coach Mike Bosnic said of Neshannock. “I feel like they’re really good on both sides of the ball and their quarterback is really concerning because he can run and throw the ball really well.”
Neshannock (10-1) will have an added advantage of playing the game at home.
“Of course, any time you get to play at home that’s huge for you. I know the seniors are really excited to get another home game and we weren’t expecting it,” Mozzocio said. “It’s an advantage. I don’t care who you are, when you’re playing at home there’s a comfort level and familiarity in routine than when your playing on the road.”
“For us, coming all the way down from Washington, it’s a journey,” Bosnic said. “It’s an advantage for them.”
Rain will be expected for Friday’s game and it’s been addressed at Washington’s practices.
“We’ve had a good week of practice and we talked to the kids about being ready for the rain we’re expecting tomorrow,” Bosnic said. “We got to practice with some wet footballs and got the feel for that.”
Washington’s Logan Carlisle and Davoun Fuse control the air game with a combined total of 1,284 passing yards.
“We have some typical (injuries) this time of year. Logan Carlisle, he’s questionable tomorrow,” Bosnic said. “This time of year, you get banged up and have injuries here and there. We’ve had a good week and we feel like we’re ready.”
Eddie Lewis is the lead rusher for the Prexies with 803 yards.
“We’re not going to tweak anything,” Mozzocio said. “We’re going to go in and play fast and do what we do offensively and try to apply the pressure to them. We average 40 points a game. They’re going to have to be prepared for all the different things from us as well.”
Neshannock does not lack offensive talent.
Jonny Huff, the Lancers’ quarterback, has had an impressive season with 161 carries for 1,651 yards with 24 touchdowns. He is 85 of 179 for 1,067 yards with 11 touchdowns.
“Jonny’s had an outstanding year. One of the finer seasons since I’ve been doing this and I’ve been around 34, 35 years,” Mozzocio said. “Just an outstanding season for Jonny and the great thing is he brings his teammates along with him. He’s not a guy worried about scoring touchdowns in the game as long as we can win. Whether he’s carrying the load or someone else.”
“We’ve got to try and figure a way to slow him down,” Bosnic said of Huff.
“They average 40 points a game and it’ll be a challenge because you take away the runner and then they can shift another.”
Neshannock’s Matthew Ioanilli has been an instrumental runner on the gridiron. Ioanilli has rushed for 641 yards on 98 totes and grabbed 15 touchdowns along the way.
Mozzocio said that preparation for Washington throughout the week has been, “Good. Very upbeat.”
“We’re talking about paying attention to detail and we’ve done a good job of that,” Mozzocio said. “We’re ready to play the game. We’re ready to get after it. The kids are getting antsy now and we’re ready to strap it up and go.”
Practices haven’t changed much for the Lancers.
“We prepare just like we do for every other team,” Mozzocio said. “We have a system we use and we believe in the system and we believe it works for us. We’ll stick to what we do and let the chips fall on Friday.”
What are the keys to victory for the Lancers?
“We’re going to come out, play fast, we’re going to play with great intensity and great enthusiasm,” Mozzocio said. “We want to take care of the football and be sure tacklers on defense. If we do that at the end of that day, whatever happens, happens. We’re going to play as hard as we can and as smart as we can.”
What does Washington need to do to end up with a victory over Neshannock?’
“I think with us it’s just playing physical and tackling,” Bosnic said. “Obviously, (Friday) with the rain, it’ll be ball security and protecting the ball and not making any stupid penalties and things like that.”
Neshannock’s postseason journey was cut short last season in the first round of the playoffs by Serra Catholic.
“It’s definitely been a journey. We started this in the first week of December last year,” Mozzocio said. “It wasn’t like we started at the beginning of the season. This is a program we put a lot of time and effort into to get to this point. It doesn’t happen by accident. It happens by hard work. We’re thrilled to be here and thrilled to have this opportunity and look forward to Friday night.”
