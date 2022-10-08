FREEDOM — Neshannock High was firing on all cylinders Friday night.
The Lancers piled up 440 yards of total offense en route to a 39-0 road victory over Freedom in WPIAL Class 2A Midwest Conference play at Jimbo Covert Field.
“The kids played well,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “They played hard, they played smart. They didn’t buy into all of the extracurricular activity that was going on out there. They showed that they are a disciplined football team, and they executed.”
Neshannock (3-1 conference, 6-1 overall) did the majority of its damage on the ground. The Lancers carried the football 47 times for 400 yards.
Jonny Huff led all Lancers ballcarriers with 186 yards and three touchdowns on 17 totes. The senior QB eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Huff now has 1,034 yards on 103 attempts in 2022.
“Jonny had a great night,” coach Mozzocio said. “He makes the right decisions the majority of the time and when he does, he’s off to the races. He’s hard to contain.”
Patrick Argiro (71 yards, 1 TD), Jackson Billyk (51 yards), Matt Ioanilli (43 yards, 2 TDs), Anthony Eakin (28 yards), Jino Mozzocio (13 yards) and Braden Huff (8 yards) also contributed to Neshannock’s ground assault.
“We have weapons all over the field,” coach Mozzocio said. “We’re hard to defend. Tonight, the kids were disciplined, they carried out their assignments and they played hard for four quarters.”
Paving the way for the Lancers’ ground attack were offensive linemen Aiden Shaffer, Mike Ponziani, Ryan Huff, Tony Perrolta and Jaxon Mozzocio and tight ends Braden Montgomery and Andrew Frye.
“Up front, the guys did a great job,” Coach Mozzocio said. “They pretty much dominated.”
Neshannock, which is listed as a team to watch in Class 2A in the latest PennLive rankings, also did the job defensively, limiting the Bulldogs to just 45 yards of total offense.
“We just wanted to be physical,” Coach Mozzocio said. “We wanted to play at low pad level, and we did that very well. Our linebackers did a great job of reading their keys and getting to the football. We did a good job of shutting them down.”
The Lancers wasted little time in taking the lead as they took the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in seven plays. Jonny Huff scored from 20 yards out to give Neshannock a 6-0 lead at the 9:02 mark of the first quarter.
After Freedom missed a 43-yard field goal attempt, Jonny Huff broke free for an 80-yard scoring scamper. Carter DeVivo added the kick, and the Lancers held a 13-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.
Neshannock increased its lead to 20-0 with 2:11 remaining in the second quarter as Ioanilli bulled his way into the end zone from 2 yards.
Dom Cubellis intercepted Freedom quarterback Ty Schultheis at the Bulldogs 49 with two minutes to go before the half.
Neshannock, aided by a pair of personal foul penalties by Freedom, grabbed a 26-0 lead at the half as Jonny Huff scored from a yard out.
The Lancers scored on their second possession of the third quarter on Ioanilli’s 11-yard TD run. With 3:08 remaining in the third, Argiro scored on a 29-yard run to bring the Mercy Rule into play.
Both teams substituted freely in the fourth quarter.
Freedom dipped to 1-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
The Lancers will host Riverside on Friday in a conference clash.
“We’re right in the mix (for the conference),” coach Mozzocio said. “We’ve got a tough game against Riverside at our place next week. Riverside is going to be a formidable opponent. They’re tough, hard-nosed, so we’ve got to be ready.”
