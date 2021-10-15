NEW BRIGHTON — It’s back to the playoffs for Neshannock.
The Lancers overcame an early 13-0 deficit to post the crucial road win at New Brighton’s Oak Hill Field in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference action.
Neshannock (4-1 conference, 7-1 overall) went down, 7-0, after the first quarter and the Lions (1-4, 2-6) pushed their lead to 13-0 in the second. However the Lancers broke the shutout on Matt Ioanilli’s run and tied it on Peyton Weaver’s 4-yard scoring jaunt.
Mason Manos gave Neshannock a boost when he returned a fumble 30 yards for the go-ahead score as the guests carried a 20-13 edge into halftime.
The Lancers padded their lead in the fourth quarter. Kurt Sommerfeld hit Johnny Huff for a 44-yard scoring strike. Later, Sommerfeld tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Aidan Shaffer.
New Brighton added a pair of touchdowns, but Weaver sealed the win with a 15-yard scoring dash.
Neshannock’s win sets up a big game next week when Beaver Falls (4-1, 4-3) visits the Lancers in a battle for sole possession of second place. The following week, Neshannock closes the regular season with a visit to Laurel, which could be for the conference championship.
