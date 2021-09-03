HOOKSTOWN — It was a tale of two halves Friday night for the Neshannock High football team.
Even though the Lancers took a 7-0 lead at the intermission against South Side Beaver, it was anything but a highlight reel in the opening 24 minutes.
Neshannock, which was whistled for nine penalties in the first half for 95 yards, used a 3-yard touchdown run by Cam’Ron Owens to take a lead at the break.
But, the second half was all Lancers.
Peyton Weaver scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to spark the offense, and the Neshannock defense tightened as the Lancers notched a 27-0 WPIAL nonconference victory over the host Rams at the Richard J Ashcroft Athletic Complex.
“Anytime you come down here, you’re going to be in for a dog fight,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “We had some lackadaisical practices this week, and I warned them it would carry onto the field. And, it did in the first half. We had multiple penalties and sloppy play in the first half.
“We went in, made some adjustments and came out and executed in the second half. We can’t continue to do that. We’ve got to play four quarters of football when we play good football teams.”
Neshannock (2-0) ran 28 offensive plays in the second half, gaining 115 yards and converting nine first downs. South Side (1-1) managed just 41 yards and two first downs on 18 second-half offensive plays.
“We started off a little slow and a little sloppy,” Lancers senior quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld said. “Offensively, we picked it up and got it rolling in the second half. We did our assignments and did what our coaches preached all week, and got it done. The defense put a big zero on the board, which is great for us.”
After forcing the Rams to punt on their first series of the second half, the Lancers went to work.
Taking over at its own 47 following a 13-yard punt, Neshannock marched 53 yards (all on the ground) in seven plays. Weaver carried six times during the march, including the final 2 yards for the touchdown. Carter DeVivo booted his second of three extra points to give the Lancers a 14-0 lead with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter.
“We’re four guys deep at the running back position,” Mozzocio said. “I feel I can put any of them in. It was a little bit of a humid night, and Cam got dinged up a little bit. So, we went with the little fireball Peyton in the second half. He hits it downhill, our linemen stay on their blocks, he picks the seams and goes. If you don’t wrap him, he’s going to take it to the house.”
Neshannock again forced South Side to punt on its next possession, and again found the end zone as Weaver scored from 3 yards out as the Lancers took a 21-0 lead with 1:10 to go in the quarter. Weaver carried nine times for 47 yards in the second half.
“Peyton brings a lot to the table,” Sommerfeld said. “He’s a hard runner; he puts his head down and tries to get as many yards as he can. He helped the team a lot.”
The Lancers rounded out the scoring with 4:44 remaining in the contest as Sommerfeld scored on a 20-yard run.
“I called the wrong play,” Sommerfeld said. “I just fought for the end zone, and somehow we made it work.”
Neshannock held a 254-118 edge in total offense for the game. Owens led the Lancers with 103 yards rushing on 17 carries. Sommerfeld added 50 yards on eight totes.
“We’ve been a little sloppy in the first half of the first two games, but our kids are playing hard,” Mozzocio said. “When you play hard, good things are eventually going to happen. We’ll continue to do that the rest of the season.”
