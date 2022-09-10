AMBRIDGE — Neshannock may have lost one of its top offensive players.
But, the Lancers showed Friday night at Moe Rubenstein Stadium that their offense remains plenty explosive.
Playing their first game without senior running back Peyton Weaver, who sustained a season-ending injury late in last week’s 41-34 double-overtime win over Laurel, Neshannock (3-0) racked up six scores and held on for a wild 40-34 nonconference victory Friday night.
“It wasn’t perfect. It wasn’t a beautiful win. But, a win is a win, though,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “The gut check and the heart and the effort they are playing with, I commend them for that. We just have to get better at some of the little things.”
The Lancers’ offense helped mask some of their miscues. The squad racked up 441 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:00 left in the tilt.
“It was very tiring. But, we were out here for our brother, No. 31 (Peyton Weaver),” Neshannock running back Matt Ioanilli said. “We work hard in practice and come out every drive just looking to score a touchdown.”
The approach paid off all game. It was especially huge when the Lancers took over on their own 33 with 1:22 to go and the score tied at 34. Ioanilli ran around the left side for a 67-yard jaunt. It set up Neshannock for Jackson Billyk’s 10-yard TD scamper one play later.
“My run was exhausting. I had my lineman, Aiden Shaffer, hauling downfield. He made a great block for me. All the other guys chipped in. Quarterback Jonny Huff came down and made a block,” Ioanilli said. “That’s what it’s all about — I didn’t do it on my own.”
The Lancers’ defense still had to stop the Bridgers offense, which produced 364 yards. Ambridge (1-2) appeared to be halted at Nehannock’s 39 with 11 second to go when Shaffer produced a sack on fourth down. However, Neshannock was whistled for defensive holding. The Bridgers had two shots at the end zone from the 29, but both passes fell incomplete to end the game.
“When we needed it the most, we dug in and got some stops,” Mozzocio said. “I was proud of them for that. It’s early in the season, but we have to fix it now because we’re in conference play.”
“That’s the grit we have,” Ioanilli added. “We have to come out and play hardnosed football. That’s what Neshannock is about.”
The Lancers seemed poised to take control of the slugfest in the second quarter. Up 20-14, they marched to the Ambridge 15, but lost a fumble. Their defense forced a Bridgers punt, but a 57-yard boot backed up the team deep in its own territory.
Forced to punt itself with 11 seconds remaining in the first half, Ambridge’s Grant Udovich hauled in the boot and went 47 yards for the score and a 21-20 lead at the buzzer.
“There was a lot of sloppy play tonight. Special teams continue to be a problem for us. We have to fix it. We’re working hard on it, but, for whatever reason, they don’t seem to be getting better,” Mozzocio said. “We’ve given up a touchdown on special teams every game so far. It’s definitely something that needs addressed.”
Huff finished with 197 yards rushing on 11 carries. Ioanilli had 24 on 11 totes as well. Billyk touched the ball twice and finished ran for 42 yards. All three players scored twice.
Neshannock opens WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference play on Sept. 17 at Western Beaver.
