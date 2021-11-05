IRWIN — The Neshannock High football team couldn’t seize momentum Friday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
The Lancers were eliminated by Serra Catholic in the first round, 61-21.
Neshannock’s season ends at 7-4. The Eagles advance to play Laurel on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
“They had speed all over the field, they had multiple weapons, we had guys around in the second half we felt we had a good game plan on defense and we just didn’t tackle,” Neshannock’s coach Fred Mozzocio said. “For whatever reason, we didn’t tackle and their team’s speed overwhelmed us.”
The Eagles started off with a 43-yard run up the field by quarterback Elijah Ward on the second play of possession.
Ward had a total of 200 passing yards, compared to 11 for the Lancers’ quarterback Kurt Sommerfeld. Neshannock added 243 rushing yards while Serra Catholic held 234 rushing yards.
Serra Catholic (11-1) followed up the first quarter with a punt blocked by Ryan Brooks and recovered it at the 7, allowing the Eagles to inch up the field for another touchdown made by Pharoh Fisher.
Fisher would gain back-to-back touchdowns rushing for 54 yards to end the first quarter, putting the Eagles up 20-0.
Neshannock had the ball at Serra Catholic’s 48 to open the second quarter.
The Lancers showed some signs of life to begin the second period, scoring on a 29-yard rush from Peyton Weaver. Serra Catholic responded with a three-yard scoring run from Fisher and a 20-yard run from Jayvon Holt to build a 34-7 advantage at the half.
“We’ve played Neshannock before and they got us, so we had a little chip on our shoulders,” Eagles coach Jose Regus said. “But it was good to play them and they’re a pretty good team, prepared, but today was our day.”
Neshannock fumbled early in the third quarter. Serra Catholic’s Michael Schanck then scored from 20 yards out.
Holt continued adding points onto the board for Serra Catholic with a 24-yard run followed up by catching a pass from quarterback Elijah Ward going 78 yards for a touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Sommerfeld hooked up with Aidan Shaffer for 13 yards to cut the deficit.
The Eagles responded with a 70-yard rush from Machai Duetrieulle-Brooks. Weaver then made a 59-yard run of his own for Neshannock, but the visitors fell short.
“We got behind, we knew we could run the football on them and be successful,” Mozzocio said.
“But when you get behind like that you gotta go out of the game plan and that’s what happened.”
Neshannock’s season is over and they will lose six seniors, Jonathan Pallerino, Sommerfeld, Landon Shaffer, Mason Manos, Cam’Ron Owens and Michael Altmyer.
“They worked their tails off. We started this in December of 2020. We had a lot of injuries and mishaps throughout the year,” Mozzocio said. “We kept fighting and the team was resilient, we went 7-3 in the regular season, made the playoffs, so they have nothing to hang their head about.
“Of course, we’re not happy with this outcome, but sometimes in life things happen that you’re not satisfied with either. This game is a game of life lessons and just another one to chalk them up.”
