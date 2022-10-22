The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team looked to give Neshannock a challenge on Friday but came up short.
The Lancers defeated Ellwood City, 40-21, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference battle.
“Here’s the thing, Ellwood City and Ellwood City people are tough people. I told my guys all week and, I know with Coach Bradley there now, I knew they were going to come in and fight like hell and they definitely did that,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “They didn’t come here and play like a one-win football team. You can see it on film that they’re better than that. Our guys were forewarned, we ended up in a dogfight for a little while.”
Jonny Huff grabbed the first touchdown of the night for Neshannock (5-1 conference, 8-1 overall) in the first quarter after a 7-yard run.
“I thought he did a great job,” Mozzocio said of Huff. “He kept his poise. We were in a tight game, Jonny kept his poise, he led the team and did exactly what we asked him to do.”
Huff said he hasn’t seen an Ellwood City (1-5, 3-7) team like this in his four years on the gridiron.
“This is the first time they actually came out and played hard,” Huff said. “They gave us a little tough first quarter there for a little bit.”
The Wolverines responded in the second quarter with Christopher Smiley connecting a 28-yard pass to Shawn Hobel to tie the game at seven.
“I thought our guys played hard. We’re very young, we’re getting better every day in practice, every game we’re getting a little bit better,” Ellwood City coach Dan Bradley said. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays and space offensively or defensively and I think some of that is attributed to our youth. It was a good game for the most part we just didn’t have enough in the tank.”
Neshannock’s Matthew Ioanilli looked to score in the second quarter, but fumbled, allowing Ellwood City to recover the ball at the 3-yard line.
“They came out and really wanted to give us a game and they did,” Ioanilli said. “We came out and didn’t play our best, I fumbled which is unacceptable but we came back the second half and put it to them.”
“We just tried to keep our poise. It was unfortunate. We had a missed assignment down there on the goal line which is very uncharacteristic of our line,” Mozzocio said. “Somebody shot through and hit Matt, sort of caught him off guard, and it put the ball on the ground. We were able to get a stop, come back and Jonny made a couple of nice plays for us.”
Neshannock’s defense held Ellwood City at bay the remainder of the quarter and Braden Huff was able to catch a 10-yard pass from Jonny Huff for the last touchdown of the quarter to end the first half with Neshannock leading, 13-7.
Jonny Huff was 8 of 12 in passing for a total of 121 yards in the game. Huff is now only 76 yards shy of breaking 1,000 passing yards this season and already has over 1,000 rushing yards.
“I just feel like it’s a great accomplishment for me right now,” Jonny Huff said. “This is the first year I ever played quarterback in a full game like this. I feel like it’s an accomplishment for me.”
In the third quarter, Luciano DeLillo caught a 15-yard pass from Huff to break into the end zone. Ellwood City’s Elijah Palmer-McCane responded with a 15-yard run for a touchdown.
Palmer-McCane led Ellwood City in rushing with 29 totes for 220 yards.
“Great game. He’s running both explosively and patiently all rolled into one,” Bradley said of Palmer-McCane. “He attributes it to his offensive line like we do, getting on people and giving him an opportunity to make some plays.”
Jonny Huff would use his own rushing ability at the end of the third to score a touchdown after a 30-yard run to end the quarter, 26-14.
In the fourth quarter, Smiley threw a pass that was intercepted by Jackson Billyk to give the Lancers some breathing room.
“I saw it and went and got it,” Billyk said of the interception. “It really helped us with our drive. It set the game up for a good end. I think we started off a little slow, not too terrible, we definitely picked it up in the second half.”
Two plays after Billyk’s interception, Jonny Huff scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run. Palmer-McCane had an eight-yard sprint to respond to the Lancers in the fourth.
Ioanilli finally entered the end zone on a 33-yard run for the last touchdown of the game.
“That wasn’t me. That was the line up front,” Ioanilli said. “They gave me great blocks that’s all about all it was. I just hit the hole they gave me and that’s how it turned out.”
