The Neshannock High football team put together a solid effort Friday night.
Jonny Huff scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for two more, while the Lancers’ defense collected a pair of safeties en route to a 58-14 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference win over Ellwood City Lincoln.
Neshannock improved to 2-1 in the conference and 5-1 overall.
Huff rushed six times for 26 yards He was 4 of 5 through the air for 31 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Zach Gatto rushed for 96 yards on 22 attempts for the Wolverines.
Neshannock led 16-0 after the first quarter and 39-0 at the half. The Wolverines cut the deficit to 39-8 after three quarters.
Ellwood City (0-3, 0-4) has 21 consecutive games.
The Lancers are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Riverside (0-3, 0-5). The Wolverines will entertain Freedom (1-1, 2-3).
Both games are conference clashes.
