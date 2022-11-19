ROBINSON TOWNSHIP — Neshannock High’s advance to Acrisure came up just a bit short.
The Lancers held a 17-13 lead over top-seeded Steel Valley with 8:58 remaining in Friday night’s WPIAL Class 2A semifinal at Montour.
But, the Ironmen scored the final 19 points to notch a 32-17 victory at a frosty Thomas J. Birko Memorial Stadium.
“Nobody gave us a chance,” Neshannock coach Fred Mozzocio said. “Everybody thought we were just coming down here to show up, and we weren’t going to be in this game. But, we knew we had a good football team. We also knew Steel Valley had a good football team.
“It was a slugfest. We took the momentum back and we had the lead, and then we let them off the hook. We left nothing in the tank. Our kids have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Trailing 13-0 at the half, fourth-seeded Neshannock wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the second half.
Jino Mozzocio returned the second-half kickoff 25 yards to set up the Lancers at midfield. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Jonny Huff called his own number and scampered 50 yards for the touchdown. Carter DeVivo’s kick cut the Lancers’ deficit to 13-7.
“The main thing is we were handcuffed,” coach Mozzocio said. “On the first play of the game, Jonny took a shot to his ankle, got it caught underneath him and twisted it. We couldn’t run him in the first half.
“He just came up to me at halftime and said to give him the ball and he would give it everything he had. He sprung one right off the bat. Just him finishing the game was amazing.”
Neshannock drew to within three points, 13-10, with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter as DeVivo booted a 27-yard field goal.
The Lancers took their first lead with 8:58 to go in the game as Huff connected with Ronnie DeMase on an 18-yard TD pass. DeVivo’s kick gave Neshannock a 17-13 lead.
Steel Valley answered on its first offensive play following the score, as Donald Barksdale shook a tackle at the 30-yard line and raced down the sideline 80 yards for the touchdown. The kick failed, but the Ironmen held a 19-17 lead.
“They had that big run there and got the momentum back,” coach Mozzocio said. “As you know, momentum is a big thing. When they broke that run, the momentum swung back their way.”
Following a Neshannock punt, the Ironmen added to its lead as quarterback Cruce Brookins scored from 4 yards out. The kick again was no good, but Steel Valley had a 25-17 lead with 4:48 remaining in the contest.
Steel Valley got the football back on the Lancers’ first play following the Brookins TD as Carlos Scott hit Huff as he was attempting to throw. The loose ball was pounced on by Angel Herrera at the Neshannock 18.
Five plays later, Barksdale scored on a 3-yard run. A.J. Karstetter’s kick gave the Ironmen a 32-17 lead with 2:42 remaining in the game.
Neshannock took the ensuing squib kick at its own 45-yard line but was unable to convert and turned the ball over on downs.
Steel Valley ran the ball twice to run out the clock and seal the victory.
“All of the respect to coach (Ray) Braszo, his staff and his players,” coach Mozzocio said. “They played one hell of a football game.”
The Ironmen (11-0) will face second-seeded Beaver Falls in the championship game at 2 p.m. Friday at Acrisure Stadium. The Tigers punched their ticket with a 54-16 victory over third-seeded Sto-Rox last night at Ambridge.
Steel Valley scored on its first two possessions of the game, as Brookins hooked up with Delmario Shields on a 76-yard TD strike less than a minute into the contest. Brookins added a 9-yard run with 7:13 remaining in the first quarter.
“We gave up two big plays in the game,” Coach Mozzocio said. “After that, we controlled the game. To their credit, they responded.”
Neshannock wrapped up the season at 11-2. The Lancers finished in second place in the Midwestern Conference behind Beaver Falls.
“They were relentless,” Coach Mozzocio said. “All year long, they just never gave up. We were behind in games this year, and the kids fought back. They did the same thing tonight.”
Friday’s game marked the final one for 14 Lancers seniors. According to Coach Mozzocio, they will be missed.
“They’re just a tremendous group,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of these kids since they’ve been in elementary school. They’re just great kids. We talked about playing in games like this since they’ve been in fifth and sixth grade. Man, they came out this year and went above and beyond. It’s just been a pleasure to coach them. I love those guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.