CLAYSVILLE — The Mohawk High football team never quit Friday night.
The Warriors scored late to get within five points. However, McGuffey recovered an onside kick with 1:08 left and hung on for a 34-29 home win in a WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff matchup.
Mohawk (4-5) held a 23-21 lead going to the fourth quarter. The Highlanders (8-3), though, scored 13 straight to forge a 34-23 buffer.
The Warriors scored with 1:08 to go to get within 34-29, but it wasn’t enough.
Mohawk led 14-13 at the half.
Warriors quarterback Jay Wrona was 28 of 46 for 307 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Jimmy Guerrieri caught three touchdown passes — two from Wrona and one from Bobby Fadden. Fadden hauled in a scoring aerial from Wrona.
Fadden finished with 165 yards receiving on 11 receptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.