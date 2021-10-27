Mohawk turned the tables on Laurel on Wednesday night.
The Spartans gutted out a two-point win over the Warriors earlier in the season in Tri-County junior high football action.
Mohawk, though, wasn’t going to let it happen a second time. The Warriors regrouped and claimed a 22-16 win over the Spartans on Laurel’s home field in the Tri-County Junior High championship game.
Both teams finished the season at 7-1.
“We’re very proud of our team to have a seven and one record, we beat everyone that was on our schedule, you know, the first game versus Mohawk was a close game and this one was no different,” Laurel coach David Germanski said. “Mohawk’s a great team, they’re athletic, they have big linemen and it was a challenge. But, I thought our kids played really well and they were the better team tonight.”
Laurel started off strong with a fumble recovery by Kolton Carlson on the game’s opening kickoff. Spartans quarterback Luca Santini then threw an 18-yard pass to J.J. McBride for an 8-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Warriors responded in the second quarter with two touchdowns of their own. One of the touchdowns was from Seth Sandmyer, while the other was from quarterback Bobby Fadden rushing 59 yards into the end zone which ended the first half at 14-8.
Rushing around the corner of the defensive line was the go-to play for Mohawk. The Warriors had 292 yards total rushing against the Spartans’ 130 yards.
“We wanted to spread them out and see if we can hit the middle a little bit,” Mohawk coach Eric Verdi said. “We were trying to spread them out, hit them outside early, and then hit them in at the end of the game...we had the winning touchdown from that.”
Mohawk’s Fadden, Sandmyer and Cash Stratton led in rushing yards with 197, 16, and 79 respectively.
The Warriors only attempted two passes with zero completions. The Spartans attempted 11 aerials with five completions for 107 yards.
“I was telling the guys today, you have a chance, we have a real big offensive line and we have the best athlete in Lawrence County who plays football, and you saw that today with Bobby,” Verdi said. “He can run, he punts, he plays defense and he loves football, so we’re super proud have him on our side.
“The offensive line has been tremendous all year, Cash Stratton, Joey Nail, Seth Sandmyer are skilled guys, fantastic job, but it starts with the line and ends with Bobby.”
Every touchdown made by both teams was followed up with a two-point conversion attempt. Only one of the five conversion attempts failed, which came from Mohawk in the second quarter after its second touchdown.
Mohawk continued the second half of the game with Bobby Fadden rushing 52 yards to end the third quarter with a 22-8 advantage.
“You can’t really focus on one person with Mohawk’s team, they have a great quarterback, a great running back, and a great wingback, so they’re able to attack the edges and up the middle,” Germanski said. “It’s very difficult to defend everything on the field sometimes.”
“We knew we had to beat them to the outside and if we spread things out then the middle comes open,” Fadden said. “And then we beat them in the middle.”
Luca Santini tried rallying Laurel back in the fourth quarter with a 25-yard pass to Luke Baker to close to 22-16. The Spartans had possession and were driving near the Warriors’ 35 as time expired.
“I thought our game plan was good, they had a couple wrinkles that they threw in as far as running some different things offensively but I thought our kids adjusted,” Germanski said. “We ended up making plays whenever the game went on and unfortunately we just ran out of time at the end there.”
“It’s a great time, we have a blast, I have a super, super great staff, they’ve been with me since I started seven years ago here,” Verdi said. “All the credit goes to those guys and the players, they make my life easy.”
Laurel had four penalties to Mohawk’s five.
“It’s sweet,” Fadden said of the Warriors becoming champions. “Especially after losing week one to this team by two.”
