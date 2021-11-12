ROSS TOWNSHIP — Mohawk couldn’t keep up with Sto-Rox on Friday night.
The second-seeded Vikings pulled away for a 62-14 win over the 10th-seeded Warriors in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium.
“We knew we had our hands full. They are a good football team, obviously,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We went into this game thinking we had a chance, but we had to be flawless. Being flawless wasn’t going to be enough and we were far from it, too. We had some early penalties. We dropped a lot of balls early that we typically don’t drop. We had a chance at some huge plays. All that being said, it still wouldn’t have been enough.”
Sto-Rox (12-0) got off to a 14-0 lead, but the Warriors (6-6) cut the deficit in half with 2:16 left in the first quarter when J.C. Voss scored on a quarterback keeper. Josh Wilkins added the PAT kick to make it a 14-7 game.
The Vikings came right back with another score before the end of the quarter for a 21-7 edge at the whistle. A long touchdown run early in the second made it a 29-7 game.
However, Mohawk found the end zone again, this time when Marc Conti hauled in a 19-yard scoring strike from Voss. Wilkins added the PAT boot to bring the Warriors within 29-14.
“That was exciting and had us believing. We had a lot of momentum going at that point and had them starting to question things a bit and starting to argue a bit. We needed to get a defensive stop and we couldn’t get the stops,” McCutcheon said. “They didn’t attempt to run the ball on us much. They got some one-on-one matchups that didn’t favor us and got some big plays. It was hard drives for us and they were able to quick hit for touchdowns. We just couldn’t keep up with that pace.
“They had so much speed. This year, between Cornell, Rochester, Beaver Falls and New Brighton, we played against some speed. But, it was nothing like what Sto-Rox has.”
The Vikings pulled away for a 43-14 halftime lead. They scored twice in the third quarter to activate the 35-point running clock. They closed the scoring with another TD in the final stanza.
Sto-Rox meets No. 6 Serra Catholic (12-1), which upset third-seeded Laurel, 6-0, in Friday’s semifinals.
The Warriors, who stunned No. 7 seed Chartiers-Houston, 34-12, last week, finished with a five-game improvement over last season and scored 14 points against a Vikings defense that had allowed only 55 entering the tilt.
“I am happy, overall, with the season we had,” McCutcheon said. “We were a one-win team last year. Our conference is a brutal conference. To come out of it where we did, I am proud of our guys for that. I am proud of our guys going on the road last week and getting a win in a hostile environment against a one-loss team, too. We just couldn’t match Sto-Rox’s speed. There is nothing schematically or athletically we could have done differently. We went as a far as we could go.”
Voss completed 7 of 26 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He finished the year as the county’s top aerial slinger. He completed 109 of 215 passes for 1,551 yards with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 72 yards rushing on 16 attempts against Sto-Rox.
