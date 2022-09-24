Jay Wrona helped lead the Mohawk High football team to its first victory on Friday.
Wrona was 13 of 17 passing for 172 yards and tossed three touchdowns to help Mohawk cruise to a 31-6 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference victory against New Brighton.
New Brighton (0-2 conference, 0-5 overall) scored its first and only touchdown in the first quarter after Mike Veon had a 90-yard run into the end zone.
Mohawk’s Sam List responded on a 17-yard run for a touchdown and then had a successful two-point conversion by Josh Wilkins to end the first quarter, 7-6.
Jimmy Guerrieri came in clutch for the Warriors (1-1, 1-2) during the second quarter. Guerrieri scored two touchdowns after receiving 3- and 15-yard passes from Wrona.
Guerrieri had five receptions in the game for a total of 92 yards.
Wilkins kicked a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter to make the score 24-6 heading into the fourth.
Wrona found Guerrieri open one final time in the fourth quarter on a 16-yard pass for the final touchdown of the game. Mohawk had a total of 111 rushing yards.
