In the summer, Mohawk’s J.C. Voss and Marc Conti enjoy participating in passing scrimmages.
Even though sweatshirt weather was upon us Friday night, the quarterback and receiver made it feel like June and July all over again. The duo connected for four touchdowns to lead the Warriors past Riverside, 37-0, in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference tilt.
“It’s fun,” Conti said. “We just have to play our game. That is a hard team to rush on. So, we stuck to the air and made it work.”
Indeed. The seniors found each other six times for 156 yards to break open the game.
“He puts the ball where it has to be,” Conti said. “The conditions weren’t that good. The field started to get a little wet at the end of the first quarter. I know the conditions were rough, but he made it work.”
Three of the four touchdowns were at least 29 yards. The first came on a 46-yard Voss strike early in the second quarter. After the Warriors (3-0 conference, 4-2 overall) forced a safety, Voss found Conti for a 5-yard TD pass and a 15-0 halftime lead on the Panthers (0-3, 0-5).
“Whenever we call a play and get out there, I’ll check and know he has the coverage and know he’s going to beat his defender,” Voss said. “I just have to put it there and I know he’s going to grab it.”
That was the case in the third quarter. Voss found Conti for a 57-yard scoring strike and then followed with a 29-yard touchdown dart for a 29-0 edge after three quarters.
“It’s pretty good. We work really hard in practice and we try a lot of big things,” Voss said. “We like to run, too, but we’ll go with whatever works.”
Riverside limited Mohawk’s running game, but Voss, the county’s top twirler, passed for 236 yards.
“We watched their film and that seems to be a common characteristic with them — they are a hard team to run the ball on,” Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon said. “We were hoping to get a little more push on them, but we weren’t the first team to struggle moving the ball on them. Fortunately, we do have a bit of versatility this year and were able to take advantage in other places.”
The Warriors’ aerial duo came close to putting up even bigger stats, but just missed on a few attempts.
“We had some miscues, at times, and we certainly left some out there,” McCutcheon said. “At the end of the day, they made some big plays and got us a win.”
The victory kept Mohawk in first place in the conference.
“It’s a good place to be,” McCutcheon said. “Trying to get through this conference week to week is brutal. We like where we are right now and we know it doesn’t get any easier, moving forward. “This win did put is in a decent spot.”
