A losing streak was coming to an end Friday night.
The question was: for Ellwood City Lincoln or Mohawk.
The Warriors scored the game’s first 33 points and cruised to a 33-7 WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference home win over the Wolverines.
The win snapped a three-game skid for Mohawk (4-3 conference, 5-5 overall). Ellwood City (0-7, 0-8) heads into the offseason with a 25-game losing streak.
“It was a must win for us, for a couple reasons, both for the playoff picks and possible seating options and we’ve been on the slide here for a couple games,” Warriors coach Tim McCutchen said. “We didn’t like that last game and how we played, too many mistakes, so we needed to get back to how we started this season, the first three games that put us in the position we’re in now.”
Mohawk’s quarterback J.C. Voss returned to the lineup throwing 18 passes with seven completions, picking up 192 passing yards.
“He’s our guy,” McCutchen said. “He was just hurt and had a miraculous recovery, he missed two games to COVID and when he’s not our QB we’re not the same football team.”
In total, Mohawk had 198 passing yards to Ellwood’s 87. The Warriors rushed the ball for 119 yards while the Wolverines rushed for 159.
Mohawk captured the lead quickly within the first quarter, gaining a touchdown from a three-yard run by Marc Conti after only three plays.
Conti continued in the second quarter by completing a pass from Voss, taking it up the field for 73 yards. Mohawk kept the pressure on with J.C. Voss tossing a 17-yard touchdown to Aiden Sample.
“Our quarterback, J.C. Voss, we didn’t know if we were going to have him this week, he made a lot of plays, he stepped up big for us, he came in and threw the ball were it had to be,” Conti said. “He got the ball to me quick, I just made plays and we had blockers up field, our line did fantastic and kept them clean all night.
“There’s just not much you can do when you have an all-around good team.”
Ellwood was unable to answer Mohawk leaving the score 19-0 at the end of the first half.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Conti intercepted a pass from the Wolverines, then followed up with an 11-yard rush to score another touchdown for Mohawk.
“When Voss is down, or our backup quarterback Jay Wrona is also down, so then Conti has to leave his wide receiver position to be our quarterback,” McCutchen said. “He’s just the ultimate unselfish player because when Voss was our quarterback the first three games he was putting up huge numbers and you could see tonight what he can do when he’s allowed to play his true position.”
The Warriors then struck again with a two-yard rush by AJ Carnuche for another touchdown, following up with a two-point conversion from Justin Boston ending the third quarter up 33-0.
The Wolverines finally got on the board after a 15-yard touchdown run from Peyton O’Brien with 7:33 left.
Mohawk was given six penalties to Ellwood’s three.
“I don’t know if we were just slow getting the ball back, slow getting the ball down, or what the situation is,” McCutchen said. “One thing I do know is it’s not our kicker, that kid, we are very fortunate to have Josh Wilkins as our kicker and he’ll be a huge part of our success moving forward.”
Mohawk, now third in its conference, will compete in the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in two years.
“We’re happy to get back in the playoffs,” McCutchen said. “It wasn’t just the win tonight, it was the fact that we didn’t have the mental mistakes.”
The WPIAL will release playoff pairings Saturday night.
“We have a really tough conference, the outsiders can look in and disagree with that,” Conti said. “Those guys know their thing, they’re gonna put us where they want to put us, but I think that we can really prove something in the first round of the playoffs especially.
“I think that we really do have something to prove, big, to these schools that don’t believe in us because I’ve believed in us since the first day of practice, last winter.”
