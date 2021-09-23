NEW BRIGHTON — The Mohawk High football team made it two in a row Friday night.
Fresh off a home win over Neshannock the week prior, the Warriors built off that momentum and captured a 28-26 road verdict over New Brighton in WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference play.
Marc Conti dashed in from 18 yards out in the third quarter to put Mohawk (2-0 conference, 3-2 overall) up 28-20 following Josh Wilkins’ fourth successful extra point.
The Lions (1-1, 2-3) marched down the field and cut the deficit to 28-26 on a Keandre Williams run with 7:22 remaining in the game. However, the Warriors were able to nullify the two-point conversion attempt and cling to a two-point lead.
Mohawk managed to keep New Brighton off the board the rest of the way to claim the win.
The Warriors are back on the gridiron at 7 p.m. when they host conference foe Riverside (0-2, 0-4).
