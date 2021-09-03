CORAOPOLIS —The Mohawk High football team held on for a win Friday night.
Both teams reached the scoreboard in the first quarter only, and the Warriors did so once more than Cornell, in a 14-7 WPIAL nonconference road win.
J.C. Voss threw two touchdowns for Mohawk (1-1). The first aerial covered 55 yards to Marc Conti just 18 seconds into the game. The Warriors pushed their lead to 14-0 on a 7-yard strike from Voss to Boden Leslie with 7:40 to in the second stanza.
Cornell (0-1) scored its touchdown on a 50-yard run by Timmy Henderson with 7:12 to go in the first quarter.
Neither team scored the rest of the way.
Voss was 8 of 22 through the air for 114 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
A.J. Carnuche tallied 46 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Conti hauled in two passes for 76 yards.
The Warriors return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Rochester (1-0). The Rams are coached by Shenango graduate Gene Matsook.
