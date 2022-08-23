The Mohawk High School varsity and junior varsity football program is set to remain inactive until Aug. 28, district Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said.
The continued investigation from the Mohawk administration and the District Attorney, Joshua Lamancusa, into hazing allegations has put a halt to all practices, games and events for the football program.
The full statement from Leitera reads:
“The junior varsity and varsity football program will remain inactive until at least Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. This includes all activities and games, both junior varsity and varsity. The investigation into alleged misconduct involving the high school football team is ongoing. The district is still working with law enforcement and the district administration continues its own investigation. Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the district will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending. Conducting a thorough investigation and prioritizing student safety remains the district’s highest priorities. A statement will be forthcoming when the investigation has been completed and the district would be appreciative if there is understanding and patience as the investigative process is being conducted.”
There is no approximate deadline on a return to action.
According to Mohawk coach Tim McCutcheon, the statement is nothing new.
“We’re going to be inactive until Aug. 28. Yeah, and I guess that’s nothing new once they canceled our game Friday,” McCutcheon said. “They just put this whole week down and we’re hoping that this week we get something from the investigation. It’s really nothing new. Last night he (Leitera) just shut us down for the week.”
An attempt to reach Mohawk athletic director Ron Moncrief was unsuccessful.
The Warriors were set to play against Union for their first game of the season on Friday prior to the hazing allegations.
Union coach Kim Niedbala jumped at the opportunity to set up a game against another group of Warriors. The Scotties will now host Canton High School from Canton, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Friday in lieu of Mohawk’s inactive status.
