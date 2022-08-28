Mohawk High School's varsity football game this week against Quaker Valley is canceled while a hazing investigation continues.
The varsity and junior varsity programs will continue to be inactive through Sept. 4, meaning no practices or games will occur until then at the earliest.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa announced last weekend his office was launching an investigation into alleged misconduct within the team. The school district said it was working with the DA's office in the investigation, which is still ongoing.
"Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the district will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending," the district said in a statement Saturday evening. "We'll provide as much information as possible while still respecting student privacy rights when the investigation has completed."
The football program has been inactive since Aug. 19 and Friday's season-opener against Union was canceled. Mohawk also bowed out of a scheduled Aug. 20 scrimmage against Shenango.
Union found a last-minute opponent for Week 0 in Canton (Pa.).
