FREEDOM — The struggles continue for the Mohawk High football team.
The Warriors amassed just 69 yards of total offense in dropping a 28-0 Midwestern Athletic Conference road contest to Freedom on Saturday.
Mohawk (0-3 conference, 0-4 overall) has been outscored 111-10 this season.
Austin McBride caught two passes for 44 yards to lead Mohawk. Brian Cline rushed for 13 yards on four attempts to lead the Warriors’ ground game.
Marc Conti was 3 of 12 through the air for Mohawk for 48 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.
The game was scoreless at the half. The Bulldogs (3-0, 4-0) broke through for 21 third-quarter points to put the game away.
The Warriors return to action at 7 p.m. when
they host Western Beaver (0-2, 2-2) in a MAC matchup.
WESTERN BEAVER AT SHENANGO
W. BEAVER 0 0 0 14 — 14
SHENANGO 7 0 7 7 — 21
Scoring plays
SHENANGO — Reis Watkins, 18-yard run (Aiden Johnston kick).
SHENANGO — Tino Campoli, 1-yard run (Johnston kick).
SHENANGO — Maddox Smiley, 24-yard pass from Campoli (Johnston kick).
WESTERN BEAVER — Elias Bishop, 26-yard pass from Thad Gray ( Zach Shank kick).
WESTERN BEAVER — Xander LeFebvre, 6-yard pass from Gray (Shank kick).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.